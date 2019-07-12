JULY 13
MUSIC
Kings of Crunk 2019 Tour will be at the Dothan Civic Center on July 13 featuring rap and hip hop artists such as East Side Boyz, Pastor Troy, DJ Jelly, Bonecrusher, Trillville, Fabo and Holly Monroe. Show starts at 8 p.m. Ticket prices are $32.50 to $99. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for online sales.
JULY 16
THEATER
“Little Black Dress – The Musical” will be at the Dothan Opera House July 16. Doors open at 6 p.m. and show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$45. Visit dothanciviccenter.org for a link to buy tickets online. Part musical comedy and part improvisational theater, “Little Black Dress” is designed as a ladies night out production that follows two friends as they face life’s events – job interviews, dates, funerals – in their little black dresses.
JULY 18
ART
Art After Hours at the Wiregrass Museum of Art will be held July 18 from 5:30-8 p.m. Free for museum members; $5 for non-members. Cash bar. Call the museum at 334-794-3871 for more information, or visit www.wiregrassmuseum.org.
JULY 26
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the R&B band 2-2-5 Uptown Band on July 26. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
AUG. 1
MUSIC
Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods and Them Dirty Roses will perform at The Plant in Dothan on Aug. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $25-$28. Visit https://theplantdothan.com/ to purchase tickets online. The Plant is located at 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan.
MUSIC
Country singer John Conlee will be in concert Aug. 1 at the Dothan Opera House at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29-$79. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for information or call the box office at 334-615-3175, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
AUG. 10
ETC.
Yard Party for Art will be held Aug. 10 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art from 6-11 p.m. General admission tickets are $20; $15 in advance. Ticket packages for $45 and $55 as well as an Oasis tent pass for $75. Music by Fulton Lee, Love Moor, Carver and Suaze. Visit www.wiregrassmuseum.org or https://yardpartyforart.com/tickets/#close to purchase tickets online.
AUG. 23
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the Southern rock band Heyword on Aug. 23. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
AUG. 24
ETC.
Ozark on Tap Craft Beer & Music Festival will be held on Aug. 24 in downtown Ozark starting at 2 p.m. and featuring a penny beer garden, food trucks, street performers and a concert at the end, including performances by country singers Gabby Barrett and Adam Doleac. General admission ticket price is $40 through July 1. Ticket packages also available for VIP access as well as shuttle service from both Enterprise and Dothan. Visit www.ozarkontap.com for more information.
SEPT. 13
COMEDY
Henry Cho returns to the Dothan Opera House with his Clean Comedy Tour on Sept. 13. Show begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $44. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for more information.
SEPT. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of the 2012 movie “The Sapphires” on Sept. 19. The movie, rated PG-13, starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food for local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall. The next Screen on the Green will be held Dec. 19 with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
SEPT. 27
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the classic rock band Fire Dogs on Sept. 27. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
