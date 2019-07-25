JULY 26
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the R&B band 2-2-5 Uptown Band on July 26. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
AUG. 1
MUSIC
Whiskey Myers with The Steel Woods and Them Dirty Roses will perform at The Plant in Dothan on Aug. 1. Doors open at 6 p.m.; concert begins at 7:30 p.m. Ages 16 and older. Tickets are $25-$28. Visit https://theplantdothan.com/ to purchase tickets online. The Plant is located at 308 N. St. Andrews St. in downtown Dothan.
MUSIC
Country singer John Conlee will be in concert Aug. 1 at the Dothan Opera House at 7 p.m. Tickets are $29-$79. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for information or call the box office at 334-615-3175, Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
AUG. 3
ART
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its First Saturday Family Day on Aug. 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The free come-and-go art activity will feature collage art from paper. Supplies provided. No pre-registration required. The museum is at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan. Call 334-794-3871 for more information.
AUG. 10
ETC.
Yard Party for Art will be held Aug. 10 at the Wiregrass Museum of Art from 6-11 p.m. General admission tickets are $20; $15 in advance. Ticket packages for $45 and $55 as well as an Oasis tent pass for $75. Music by Fulton Lee, Love Moor, Carver and Suaze. Visit www.wiregrassmuseum.org or https://yardpartyforart.com/tickets/#close to purchase tickets online.
THEATER
“Chitty Chitty Bang Bang Jr.” will be performed Aug. 8-10 by the Wish Upon a Star Performing Arts Company. All shows will be at 7 p.m. at the Flowers Center for the Performing Arts, 404 E. College St., in Ozark. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at tututix.com or at the Flowers Center’s box office on Tuesday and Thursday evenings between 4-6 p.m. beginning July 30. Call 334-791-3385 for more information.
AUG. 23
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the Southern rock band Heyword on Aug. 23. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
AUG. 24
ETC.
Ozark on Tap Craft Beer & Music Festival will be held on Aug. 24 in downtown Ozark starting at 2 p.m. and featuring a penny beer garden, food trucks, street performers and a concert at the end, including performances by country singers Gabby Barrett and Adam Doleac. General admission ticket price is $40 through July 1. Ticket packages also available for VIP access as well as shuttle service from both Enterprise and Dothan. Visit www.ozarkontap.com for more information.
SEPT. 7
ART
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its First Saturday Family Day on Sept. 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The free come-and-go art activity will feature monoprinting. Families will create their own unique colorful prints in the museum’s studio using gelli plates, ink and stencils. Supplies provided. No pre-registration required. The museum is at 126 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan. Call 334-794-3871 for more information.
SEPT. 13
COMEDY
Henry Cho returns to the Dothan Opera House with his Clean Comedy Tour on Sept. 13. Show begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices range from $25 to $44. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org for more information.
SEPT. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of the 2012 movie “The Sapphires” on Sept. 19. The movie, rated PG-13, starts at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food for local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall. The next Screen on the Green will be held Dec. 19 with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.”
SEPT. 27
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the classic rock band Fire Dogs on Sept. 27. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
