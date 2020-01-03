JAN. 9
MUSIC
The Chipola Artist Series will present Jukebox Saturday Night on Jan. 9. Glenn Miller Productions presents a music review of the big bands during the ‘30s, ‘40s and ‘50s with performances of hits originally recorded by Tommy and Jimmy Dorsey, Glenn Miller, Duke Ellington, Artie Shaw, Cab Calloway, Benny Goodman, Count Basie and more. A reception for season ticket holders will be hosted by First Commerce Credit Union. For information on tickets, contact the Box Office at 850-718-2420.
JAN. 11
THEATER
“The Women Shoptalk While the Real Men Wait” by Carolyn Herring Jones will be performed Jan. 11 at 8 p.m. at the Wiregrass Elks Lodge located at 862 E. Burdeshaw St. in Dothan. The stage play was developed from the true stories of survivors of domestic violence and sex trafficking as a way to raise awareness. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets are available at the Wiregrass Elks Lodge as well as TT Fashion and Beauty Supply located at 1055 S. Oates St. in Dothan. For more information, call 470-776-0863.
JAN. 14
MUSIC
Mural City Coffee Co. in downtown Dothan will host its songwriters’ event Play the Cafe - Songwriters in the Round on Jan. 14 from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The recurring event features local songwriters of all ages from around the Wiregrass.
JAN. 16
MUSIC
Masters of Soul: A Motown Review will be at Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center on Thursday, Jan. 16, at 7 p.m. The show celebrates the artists, music and style of Motown with stylish costumes and choreographed tributes to both male and female groups backed by a live band. Hear the big hits of The Temptations, Gladys Knight and the Pips, Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, the Four Tops, Diana Ross and The Supremes, The Jackson Five, Martha Reeves and The Vandellas, Barry White, Stevie Wonder and the Commodores. Ticket prices are $30 for adults and $10 for students if purchased in advance and $35 for adults and $10 for students if purchased at the event. For more information on advance ticket outlets, call 334-406-2787 or visit www.CoffeeCountyArtsAlliance.com.
JAN. 20
MUSIC
Denver and the Mile High Orchestra will perform Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. in the wellness center on the campus of the Baptist College of Florida in Graceville. The Nashville-based jazz band is led by Denver Bierman, who sings, plays trumpet, writes, and arranges the songs for the 11-piece group. For more information, call 800-328-2660 ext. 438 or visit www.baptistcollege.edu.
JAN. 22
ETC.
Harlem Globetrotters will be at the Dothan Civic Center on Jan. 22 at 7 p.m. as part of their “Pushing the Limits” world tour. Globetrotters’ fans will experience even bigger moments and memories, including a live world record attempt at each game. Plus, many markets will feature a glow in the dark performance. The Hall of Fame team’s 94th consecutive year will feature over 280 games through April in North America. Tickets are now on sale at harlemglobetrotters.com.
JAN. 24
MUSIC
Robert Earl Keen will be in concert on Friday, Jan. 24, at 8 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Presented by Live at the Opera Inc., tickets are $38 and can be purchased at the Dothan Civic Center box office or online through dothanciviccenter.org or etix.com.
JAN. 25-26
ART
Temple Emanu-El Sisterhood will hold its annual Art Auction on Jan. 25 and Jan. 26 with a new auction house, new auctioneer, new genres of art and memorabilia. On Saturday, a preview begins at 6:30 p.m. with the auction at 7:15 p.m. Admission: $10 per person if purchased in advance; $12 at the door. Wine and cheese with a beer tasting by Thirsty Pig Craft Beer Taproom. Tea and water also available. A Second Chance event will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with bagels, coffee and juice served. There is no admission charge on Sunday. Temple Emanu-El is located at 188 N. Park Ave. in Dothan. For more information, call 334-792-5001. Major credit cards accepted. Art in all media and price ranges and framed art reasonably priced. A portion of the proceeds go to support local community charities.
FEB. 1
MUSIC
Southern gospel group The Hoppers will be in concert Feb. 1 at 6 p.m. at The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville. The performance will be in the college’s wellness center. In addition to the concert, a southern-style meal will be served in the college dining facility, the Deese Center, beginning at 4 p.m. Concert tickets are $12 per person or $22 per person for the concert and dinner. Tickets can be purchased online through the BCF Business Office or by calling 850-263-3261 ext. 418 or 800-328-2660 ext. 418. Tickets for the combined meal and concert must be purchased in advance. Regular concert tickets can be purchased in advance or at the door on the night of the concert.
FEB. 15
COMEDY
The Country Cool Comedy trio of Karen Mills, Leanne Morgan and Trish Suhr will perform two shows on Saturday, Feb. 15, at the Dothan Opera House, adding a 3 p.m. show due to the evening concert at 7 p.m. selling out except for single seats. Tickets are $26-$41. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to order online or call the box office at 334-615-3175 and order over the phone. Box office hours are 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.
MARCH 19
ETC.
“Remembering Hee Haw” will be at the Bama Slam Saloon in New Brockton on March 19 at 7 p.m. This traveling show will feature original cast members and regular guests of the hit country music variety show: Jana Jae, LuLu Roman, Irlene Mandrell and T. Graham Brown. Dinner tickets are $50. Visit https://www.bamaslamsaloon.com/live-shows for more information.
APRIL 4-5
ART
The 46th annual Piney Woods Arts Festival will be held April 4, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., and April 5, 12-4 p.m., on the campus of Enterprise State Community College. One of the oldest juried arts and crafts shows in the area, Piney Woods features original art and crafts by approximately 100 artists, a children’s fun center, food and entertainment, a student art display and a Civil War Living Display. The Weevil City Cruisers Car and Truck Show is Saturday only across campus from the arts festival. Admission to the festival and car show is free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.