SEPT. 21
THEATER
“Forever First Lady” presented by North Highland Baptist Church and T.O.P.S. will be performed at the Dothan Civic Center on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. The play tells the real life story of Michelle Obama and stars Donald Gray, Genise Shelton and William Jackson. Ticket prices range from $25 to $41 based on seating. For more information, call the box office at 334-615-3175. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
SEPT. 27
MUSIC
Under the Oaks music series in Headland will feature the classic rock band Fire Dogs on Sept. 27. The free concert will be held from 6-9 p.m. on the downtown square. Lawn chairs and blankets recommended for seating. Local restaurants will be open and food vendors will be selling food. For more information, contact Heart of Headland at 334-693-3303 or HeartOfHeadland@gmail.com.
SEPT. 28
MUSIC
Alabama’s own TLE Cinco will perform at the Dothan Civic Center on Sept. 28 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25-$35 depending on the seating area. Floor tickets with a meet and greet are $40. Other floor tickets are $35. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
OCT. 1
MUSIC
POPulus will perform at the Dothan Opera House on Oct. 1 as part of the Tuesdays with Troy University performance services. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. POPulus is Troy University’s American popular music ensemble. The concert is free.
OCT. 20
THEATER
Evangelist Selina Elijah presents the Christian play “When the Violent Take it by Force” for a single performance on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 5 p.m. at the Dothan Opera House. Tickets are $20 in advance. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
OCT. 30
MUSIC
Jordan Feliz will be in concert Oct. 30 at 7 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center with “The Faith Tour” featuring I am They & Hannah Kerr. Ticket prices range from $21 to $56 depending on seating with VIP seats available for $72 per person (includes early admission and a Q&A with the artist). Call the box office at 334-615-3175 for more information. Visit www.dothanciviccenter.org to buy tickets online.
NOV. 19
COMEDY
“A R-Rated Magic Show” featuring Grant Freeman will be at the Dothan Opera House on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m. Comedy magician Grant Freeman performs his unique show of tricks, antics, pranks, stunts, comedy and magic in this show. Intended for mature audiences only. Tickets are $24-$36 depending on seating. For information, call 334-615-3175 or visit www.dothanciviccenter.org.
DEC. 18
MUSIC
“Christmas Songs and Stories” with John Berry will be at the Dothan Opera House on Dec. 18. Doors open at 6 p.m.; show starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are $26-$46. VIP passes for $26 are available for an exclusive meet and greet at 5 p.m. for 100 guests. The VIP event includes acoustic songs by Berry and a chance for autographs and photos.
DEC. 19
MOVIE
The Wiregrass Museum of Art will host its Screen on the Green film series with a showing of 2005’s “The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” at 7:30 p.m. Guests are invited to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets for this outdoor movie event. There will be free popcorn or guests can purchase food for local food trucks and vendors. The museum will open at 6 p.m. for anyone who would like to walk through the current exhibits. Admission is free to both the museum and the movie. In case of inclement weather, the movie will be shown in the museum’s Great Hall.
