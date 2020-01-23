Dothan Area Botanical Gardens host seminar on roses

You can learn how to pick the right roses, where to plant them, and how to take care of them during an upcoming seminar hosted by the Wiregrass Rose Society and the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens.
Speakers and experts will be on hand to advise attendees about all aspects of rose culture during the seminar to be held Saturday, Feb. 1. There will also be door prizes and roses for sale.
The seminar begins at 9 a.m. and will last until noon at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. Doors will open at 8 a.m. and light refreshments will be served. Topics will include how to select the right roses for the area, selecting a site in your yard, and how to build beds for roses. There will also be information on fertilizer, irrigation, and spray programs designed for roses. Cost for the three-hour seminar is $20 for the general public and $15 for members of either the botanical gardens or the Wiregrass Rose Society. Spaces are limited, and pre-registration is required. Register by calling 334-793-3224 or visit www.dabg.com.
Featured speakers will be Jim Mills of K&M Roses in Buckatunna, Mississippi. Mills has been in the nursery business for more than 30 years, specializing in Fortuniana grafted roses. His roses are highly sought-after and are popular with amateur and advanced exhibitors alike. He and his wife have won many awards over the years, including one for outstanding service by the Mobile Rose Society and the Silver Medal of Honor from the Gulf District of the American Rose Society.
Also serving as a presenter is Cindy Dale from Peachtree City, Georgia. Dale is an accredited horticulture judge and has served as regional editor of Horizon Roses since 2009. She is the author of numerous articles that have appeared in American Rose magazine, Georgia Gardening magazine, and other publications. She has won numerous awards and is active in roses on the local, state, and national level. Dale was selected as an Outstanding Consulting Rosarian in 2018.
Glenn Shulman from Pensacola will also serve as a presenter. Shulman is a Master Rosarian and is a member of the Pensacola and Wiregrass Rose Societies. He has grown roses for over a quarter century and specializes in hybrid teas. He enjoys competitions and exhibiting and has won approximately 20 Queen of Show awards.
K&M Roses will have roses for sale to the general public after the seminar from noon until 2 p.m. in the botanical gardens’ parking lot. You may purchase roses in advance through their website, kandmroses.com, and pick them up while they are at the gardens. All seminar participants will receive a $5 discount coupon that can be applied toward the purchase of a rose bush.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens, located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan, includes over 20 different “pocket gardens” including a rose garden featuring nearly 300 varieties of roses.
For more information, call the gardens office at 334-793-3224 or Jill Haisten, seminar coordinator, at 334-201-6800.
