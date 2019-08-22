Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Sonrise Alabama of Daleville, Aug. 24; Jesse Tadlock of Montgomery, Aug. 31; Eddie Smith Family of Milton, Florida, Sept. 7; The Longsworths of Enterprise, Sept. 14; The Forehands of Wicksburg, Sept. 21; Gerry Koch of Dothan, Sept. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Dennis Family of Millbrook, Aug. 24; Martha Whitrock of Malvern, Aug. 31; Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. James Williams and Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 5; Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Oct. 12; local talent on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
First Missionary Baptist Church, 370 Chickasaw St., Dothan, will celebrate 130 years since it was founded in 1889. The anniversary celebration will be Sunday, Aug. 25, with Sunday school at 8:30 a.m. and an anniversary praise and worship service at 9:30 a.m. Presiding Elder David E. Reddick with the Dothan-Eufaula District of the Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will be the guest preacher. The day will end with the Gospel Music Workshop Choir in concert at 6 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie G. Butts-Bray of Columbus, Georgia, as the guest clinician.
The New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host its annual Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Evangelist Manny Kirkland of Mount Enon Baptist Church in Dothan will deliver the sermon. Dinner will be served. All churches are invited to attend.
The Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission will sponsor a prayer walk on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. at all city and Coffee County schools. All denominations are welcome to come to the school of their choice to pray for students, teachers and school officials while walking the campus.
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host its annual Men’s and Women's Day Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Joe Benton, pastor of St Mark AME Church in Opelika. The Theme is “Working Together in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 11:11). Everyone is cordially invited to attend. For more information, contact celebration chairpersons Carlos Robinson at 334-763-0463 or Lynette Robinson at 334-464-1749; or, call Pastor Willie White Jr. at the church at 334-393-2661.
All Nations Family Worship Center, 1415 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, Dothan, will host a Family and Friend’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, with a service at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bishop Dr. C.L. Williams of Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center in Ozark.
New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 948 Third Ave., Dothan, will host a building fund program featuring a hat show and musical on Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m. There is a $5 registration fee with all proceeds going toward the building fund.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Webb will celebrate the church’s 144th anniversary with a service on Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Dawsey of County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Slocomb. The church is located at 5 Piney Grove Church Road.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 181, Shorterville, will hold its annual revival Aug. 27-29 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Richard O. Wilson of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gordon.
Zion Chapel Baptist Church Men’s Ministry will host its third annual sporting clay shoot, “Aimed to Mold Men,” on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. on the church grounds. Free concessions and lunch on site. For more information, call 334-268-2219.
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church II, 1547 Lucy Grade Road, Dothan, will hold a Pastor Appreciation service for Pastor Gamaska Vickers on Sept. 1 at 2:30 p.m. with guest pastor Christopher M. Scott of Canaan Land Missionary Baptist Church in Madrid. Call 334-479-0030 or 334-718-2272 for more information.
Newbia Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 330, Elba, will host weekly community revival services starting Sept. 3 and continuing to Oct. 1. All services will start at 7 p.m. and held at Newbia Baptist. A different pastor will lead the service each week: Sept. 3, the Rev. L. Snellgrove of Mount Vernon Assembly of God; Sept. 10, the Rev. Olan Strickland of Mount Olive Baptist Church; Sept. 17, the Rev. Fred Boyett of Weed Baptist Church; Sept. 24, the Rev. Will Jordan of Newbia Baptist Church; and Oct. 1, the Rev. D. Johnson of Elba First Assembly of God. Refreshments will be provided following the Oct. 1 service. Call 334-308-7510 for more information.
Dothan First Seventh-Day Adventist Church Women’s Ministries Department will host a Women’s Conference Sept. 5-7 with author Brenda Walsh as the keynote speaker. The church is located on 147 Picard St. in Dothan. Walsh is a motivational speaker who has written books about her life, “Battered to Bless,” as well as children’s books and devotional books for women. Deadline to register for the conference is Aug. 30; seating is limited. Admission is free to all women. The conference begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday. View a full conference schedule and register online at www.hisreturn.myevent.com or by phone by calling Rosalind James at 334-618-3421. The conference, sponsored by the Gulf State Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Church, will include testimonies, question and answer sessions, a book-signing, music, food and fellowship.
Harvest Church in Dothan will hold its Fall Serve Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, with activities starting at 8 a.m. at the Harvest Church Worship Center at 2727 Fortner St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The semi-annual Serve Day involves members showing acts of kindness across the Wiregrass by painting homes, building wheel chair ramps, collecting and distributing food, reclaiming neighborhoods, feeding the homeless, meeting the needs of the elderly as well as supporting many non-profit ministries and local businesses. For more information, visit @HarvestChurchOutreach on Facebook or www.HarvestDothan.com.
Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, Abbeville, will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville and First Missionary Baptist Church in Shorterville.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Tirrell Glover of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 in Banks delivering the message. Colors for attire are black and fuchsia. Dinner will be served and all churches are invited to attend.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.