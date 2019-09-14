Cherry Street AME Church, 308 N. Cherry St., Dothan, will hold Pre-Pastor’s Appreciation services Sept. 18-20 at 7 p.m. nightly. Special guest will be the Rev. Aaron Barnes of New Life in Jesus Ministries of Dothan. The church will host a Pastor’s Appreciation service for the Rev. L.C. Green on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be Pastor Wilbert Dawsey of Burdeshaw Street Baptist Church in Dothan.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Aglow International Meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Keli Williams from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Peace Missionary Baptist Church, 4404 Third Ave., Dothan, will host a celebration on Sept. 21 at 6:15 p.m. for the United Brotherhood’s 22 years. Guest speaker will be Brother Earnest Greene of Peach Missionary Baptist Church. All churches are welcome.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host The Forehands of Wicksburg, Sept. 21; Gerry Koch of Dothan, Sept. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. James Williams and Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 5; Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Oct. 12; local talent on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Tirrell Glover of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 in Banks delivering the message. Colors for attire are black and fuchsia. Dinner will be served and all churches are invited to attend.
North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., Dothan, will host its annual Youth Day service on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Courtney D. Meadows of First Missionary Baptist Church in Whitehall.
Smithville Missionary Baptist Church, 160 W. Smithville Road, Dothan, will host a Sept. 22 worship service at 11 a.m. featuring Minister Melissa Lennear Kirkland of Orlando, Florida, as the guest speaker.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host the Annual Alabama District Revival on Tuesday, Sept. 24, through Thursday, Sept. 26, each night beginning at 7 p.m. All churches are invited to attend.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
HighLand Park United Methodist Church, 1619 S. Park Ave., Dothan, will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All members past and present are encouraged to attend. The event is open to public.
Holmes Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, will host a Fifth Sunday Night Singing at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Local church talent will be ministering and the featured group will be the Eddie Smith Family Singers from Milton, Florida. A time for refreshments will follow. Everyone is invited. No admission charge.
St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Carroll St., Enterprise, will hold a service marking the 20th anniversary of Marie Jones and the F.B. Jones Ministry on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper will be the special guest along with other musical and special guests from Georgia and Alabama. All churches, pastors, choirs, soloists, family and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 334-796-2120.
