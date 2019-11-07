Dothan area church services

Rocky Mount United Methodist Church, 962 County Road 79 S., Bakerhill, will hold revival services Nov. 10-13 starting at 7 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Ed Glaize, Dothan district superintendent of the United Methodist Church, will be preaching Sunday, Nov. 10. Services on Nov. 11-13 will feature preaching by the Rev. Dr. Billy Gaither, who has served as superintendent of the Mobile District and retired after serving 14 years at the First Methodist Church of Ozark. Revival music will be provided by guest pianist Lloyd McKemy.
St. Peter Baptist Church, 120 Girard St., Abbeville, will host revival services the week preceding its 165th Anniversary Celebration. The pre-anniversary revival services will begin at 7 p.m. and run as follows: Tuesday, Nov. 12, with the Rev. Melissa Smith, pastor of Clopton Circuit, which includes St. Michael AME and Hopewell AME churches; Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Rev. Jimmy Coachman, pastor of Greater Zion Baptist Church in Cottonwood; Thursday, Nov. 14, the Rev. Henry Small, pastor of Grace Community Church in Dothan. Services for the 165th Church Anniversary will be held Nov. 17 with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; a morning message by Pastor Pierre Harvey Sr. at 11 a.m.; and during a 2:30 p.m. service, former St. Peter pastor the Rev. Jessie Nelson and his current congregation at Macedonia Baptist Church of Panama City will be the afternoon guests.
The Enterprise Aglow International Community Lighthouse will hold a meeting on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Peggy Stewart from Hartford. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host The Joytones of Semmes, Nov. 16; Mercys Echoes of Troy, Nov. 23; Hearts of Praise of Pensacola, Florida, Nov. 30; Deep South Blue Grass of Midland City, Dec. 7; Tranzformed of Dothan, Dec. 14 (final concert for the year). Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
St. Paul AME Church, 5180 Highway 273, Campbellton, Florida, will host its annual Harvest Day Celebration starting with a Pre-Harvest Day program on Nov. 16 at 5 p.m. with Minister Lloyd Nedd, a local preacher under the Rev. Oscar M. Massey at New Bethel CME Church of Campbellton. The Harvest Day service on Nov. 17 at 2:30 p.m. with guest speaker the Rev. Earnest Parker of New Easter Missionary Baptist Church in Graceville, Florida. Dinner will be served at the 2:30 p.m. service. For more information, call 850-557-2105.
Rocky Mount Baptist Church will hold a Pastor’s Anniversary Celebration honoring the Rev. Terry Saffold and first lady Linda Saffold on Sunday, Nov. 17, at 2:30 p.m. Guest minister will be the Rev. Robert Jones of North Highland Baptist Church in Dothan. Dinner will be served.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
