ACTS Ministries COGIC will host The Fragrance of Worship Concert on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba. The guest clinician for this concert will be Pastor Alekia J. Luckett. The rehearsals for the concert will be Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at Harris Temple. All age groups, choirs, praise teams and musicians are invited to attend this gospel music celebration.
Aglow International’s Enterprise Community Lighthouse Meeting will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise at 10 a.m. Guest Speaker is Rose Stephens from Dothan. For more information, call 334-496-9683.
Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 458 County Road 42 W., Abbeville, will hold a “Falling in Love with Jesus” Outreach Youth Ministry on Feb. 15 at 2 p.m. to encourage young believers to grow in Christ and introducing Christ to future young believers. Food will be served. Call 334-632-0184 for more information.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host The Millers of Chipley, Feb. 15; Byrd Family Bluegrass of Newville, Feb. 22; Transformed of Dothan, Feb. 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local talent night, Feb. 15; Jerry Brown of Dothan, Feb. 22; Lighthouse Trio and local talent on Feb. 29; Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, March 7; Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida, will have worship services celebrating the restoration and rededication of the church sanctuary on Feb. 16. Services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.; followed by an 11 a.m. worship service with the Rev. Ronald B. Kelly, Associate Minister of Greengrove Missionary Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia, and conclude with a 2:30 p.m. service with Bishop Adrian Abner and the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church family of Sneads, Florida. Lunch will be served immediately after the morning service. Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2662 Black Road. For more information, call 850-482-4693.
Harris Temple Church of God in Christ, 747 Adams Ave., Elba, will hold a Pastoral Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 16, to honor Superintendent W.K. Ellison for 29 years of service. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Guest speaker for the afternoon service will be Superintendent Jimmy Allen.
The Fresh Grounded Faith women's event will be held on Feb. 21-22 in Enterprise. The conference is being organized and co-hosted by nine churches in the area and will be held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. The event will feature author Jennifer Rothschild, who founded Fresh Grounded Faith. The conference will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at http://bit.ly/FGFEnterprise20 or by calling First Baptist Church Enterprise at 334-393-5683. Ticket prices begin at $44 for groups of 10 or more and $49 for individuals before the early bird deadline of Jan. 27. For groups of 10 or more, call 800-859-7992.
Pursuit ’20 Men’s Conference will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Dothan Civic Center. Hosted by Pursuit Family Ministries, conference tickets are $25. Events will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-10 p.m. with Brodie Croyle and Bill Searcey speaking. Croyle is executive director of the Christian children’s home Big Oak Ranch and is a former quarterback for the University of Alabama and the Kansas City Chiefs. Searcey, a member of the University of Alabama National Championship football teams in 1978 and 1979, is author of the book, “High Tide: A Story of Football, Freefall, and Forgiveness.” On Saturday, events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with Rick Burgess, co-host of the nationally-syndicated Rick and Bubba Show, and Rich Wingo speaking. A member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Wingo is a former NFL middle linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and was also a part of the 1978 National Championship team at the University of Alabama. For more information, visit pursuitmensconference.org.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church in Abbeville will celebrate the Pastoral Anniversary of Pastor Eddie L. Baker and first lady Ollie Baker starting with a banquet on Friday, Feb. 21, at 6:30 p.m. at The Hampton Inn at 29 Veterans Blvd. in Eufaula and continuing on Sunday, Feb. 23, at the church with services at 11:15 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Pastor Ella Johnson of Promise Land Baptist Church in Clayton will be the guest speaker at the semi-formal Friday banquet. Banquet tickets are $20. To attend the banquet, contact LaTasha Kincey at 334-632-0645 or email latashakincey1@yahoo.com. Sunday services will feature Pastor James Truitt of Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville as the guest speaker for the morning service and Pastor Jackson Glover of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Pinckard as guest speaker for the afternoon service. Dinner will be served. The color attire for both the banquet and Sunday services will continue to be black, white and silver. New Hope Freewill Baptist Church is located at 3819 County Road 31.
North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., Dothan, will hold a Bible Art Show on Saturday, Feb. 22, at 3 p.m. Sponsored by the North Highland Youth Ministry. All churches are welcome.
The Pastor and Members of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, invite the public to dine with them and enjoy a free meal on Saturday, Feb. 22, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a time of fellowship with members. Free clothes are also available for those in need. For more information, call Roland Allen, president of the Sons of Allen, at 334-494-0790; Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962; or call the church at 334-393-2661.
The Spiritual Enrichment Center at 942 S. Oates St. in Dothan will host a free Black History Month concert “And Still We Rise” on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 1 p.m. featuring Karen Hunter Watson performing works of African-American composers. For more information, call 334-794-2840 or visit the center’s Facebook page @SECdothan. A free reception will be held prior to the concert. While free, there will be a love offering collected. The Spiritual Enrichment Center holds Sunday service at 11 a.m. and a Wednesday service at 6 p.m.
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will celebrate 33 years with a church anniversary service on Sunday, Feb. 23, at 2:30 p.m. Guest minister will be Dr. Vincent Owens of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan. Call 334-598-6279 for more information.
County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host a Kid’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include a performance by the Pinedale Elementary School Pizzazz Choir, Archery by Wiregrass Outdoors, a hot dog lunch, seed planting by the Coffee County Master Gardeners, Bobert the Balloon Guy and more. All activities are free. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church No. 2, 1547 Lucy Grade Road, Dothan, will hold a service to celebrate the church’s 74th Church Anniversary on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Hayward Teague of the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Bainbridge, Georgia.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church in Geneva will be hosting the Dixie Echoes in concert on March 1 at 6 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering taken during the program.
The 13th annual Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat will be held March 6 and March 7 at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 361 N. 10th St., DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The event starts Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m. The program on Saturday morning will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. Cost for the two-day event is $10 for Friday and $25 for Saturday. If you get tickets before Feb. 28, the combined cost is $30. Speakers for this year’s retreat include Bible teacher and author Gretchen Branstetter Fleming of Jacksonville and school administrator for Heritage Baptist Church Sonya Williams of Bayside, New York. Special music will be provided by Undivided from Panama City. For more information, like the Facebook page Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat or visit www.flpwr.org. For information on tickets, call Marie Hinson at 850-892-9578 or Betty Taylor at 850-892-4704.
St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 711 Oak St., Ashford, will hold a service on March 15 at 3 p.m.to mark the church’s anniversary. Guest speaker will be Pastor Eddie Farmer Sr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host a Ninth Pastor Anniversary celebration for the Rev. Norman Fryer and first lady Wanda Fryer on Sunday, March 22. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Danny J. Coachman of Antioch Baptist Church in Dothan and the Rev. Freddie Flowers of St. Paul AME Church in Ozark. Everyone in the Wiregrass is invited. Lunch will be served. Call 334-673-9770 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.