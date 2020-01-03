Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Dane Bailey, the “Singing Auctioneer,” of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Jan. 3; Closer Home of Ozark, Jan. 4; Interstate Quartet of Huntsville, Jan. 11; and Kevin Harry of Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 18. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Smithville Missionary Church, 160 W. Smithville Road, Dothan, will host its 2020 Gospel Explosion on Saturday, Jan. 4, starting at 6 p.m. The gospel sing will feature: The Jordan Aires of Enterprise; Sincere Praise of Fort Gaines, Georgia; Ever Ready of Dothan; Spiritual Land of Headland; S.O.C.S. gospel singers of Dothan; Sensational Golden Bells of Headland; Florida Gospel Singers of Malone; Loving Sisters of Enterprise; True Faith of Abbeville; Solid Rock of Marianna, Florida; and Fishers of Men of Marianna. All groups and choirs are welcome. Proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. For more information, call L.C. Williams at 334-405-3064 or the Rev. Jim Berry at 334-200-8206.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Dane Bailey, the “Singing Auctioneer,” from Fort Wayne, Indiana, on Jan. 4; Michael McGowan of Dothan, Jan. 11; Chosen Ministry of Cottondale, Florida, Jan. 18; a local talent night on Jan. 25; Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 1; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Feb. 8; local talent night, Feb. 15; Jerry Brown of Dothan, Feb. 22; Lighthouse Trio and local talent on Feb. 29; Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, March 7; Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Light of the World Ministries Church of God in Christ, 1366 Highway 84 E. in Daleville, will host a missionary revival on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
A Community Mass Choir rehearsal to prepare for a citywide Martin Luther King Jr. Observance will be held Jan. 6 at 6 p.m. at the Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise. All singers are encouraged to participate. Additional rehearsals will be held Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 18 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Essie DuBose at 334-347-2834 or Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962.
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway, Enterprise, will host a citywide Martin Luther King Jr. program on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Elijah Shafah, pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy. A youth program will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Essie DuBose, publicity chair, at 334-347-2834 or Marge Simmons, program chair, at 334-477-1962. The public is invited.
St. John AME Church, 03 St. John St., Abbeville, will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, starting at 10 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Eddie W. Thomas, moderator of the Abbeville District Baptist Association and pastor of Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. For more information, contact Willie Green at 334-585-2678 or Barbara McNealy at 334-585-3261. Everyone is invited. The theme will be “Let the Dream Become a Reality.”
ACTS Ministries of Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba will host an Evangelistic/Prophetic Youth Conference on Jan. 30- Feb. 1. Services for Jan. 30-31 will begin at 7 p.m. The service on Feb. 1 will begin at 6 p.m. The guest speakers will be Co-Pastor Lois Russell (on Jan. 30 and Pastor Tirrell Glover on Jan. 31. The ACTS Ministries youth pastor, Elder Rodrick Caldwell, will be honored on Feb. 1.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will hold a 24th Appreciation program for Pastor Wilbert Dawsey and first lady Alice Dawsey on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Guest pastor will be Vincent T. Owens of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan.
