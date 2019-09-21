New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host the Annual Alabama District Revival on Tuesday, Sept. 24, through Thursday, Sept. 26, each night beginning at 7 p.m. All churches are invited to attend.
The Southeast Alabama Annual Conference will be held Sept. 24-27 with Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan as the host church with activities held at Windmill Station, 1369 Headland Ave., in Dothan. This is the 10th Session for the Ninth Episcopal District. The conference will open Sept. 24 at 10:30 a.m. with worship. The Rev. Deborah Butler, pastor of Bethel AME Church in Elba, will preach the opening sermon. An educational night will be held on Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. Business sessions, pastors’ reports and training will be held Wednesday-Friday with worship services featuring guest pastors each day at 12:15 p.m. and 7 p.m. On Sept. 27, a retirement service will be held at 8:30 a.m. and the Closing and Commissioning Worship Service will begin at 5:30 p.m. with Bishop C. Antony Muse, senior pastor of the Ark of Safety Christian Church in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, as guest preacher. Vendors wishing to display items at the conference can call Pastor Paul Horn at 334-355-0101 or the Rev. James Williams, 334-379-2798.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Gerry Koch of Dothan, Sept. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 28; James Williams and Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 5; Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Oct. 12; local talent on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
St. Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church in Geneva will host a pastor appreciation services for Pastor James C. Harvey Sr. on Sept. 29 at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. with guest ministers at each service. Members of all local and surrounding churches are invited to attend.
Mabson United Methodist Church will hold a Fifth Sunday Sing on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 2883 County Road 36 E., a few miles outside of Ozark city limits on the corner of County Roads 36 East and 20 South.
Smyrna Baptist Church, 1800 Huskey Road, Dothan, will hold a Fifth Sunday Night Sing on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m. featuring The Maddox Family. Food and fellowship will follow. Everyone welcome. Call 334-714-6535 for more information.
HighLand Park United Methodist Church, 1619 S. Park Ave., Dothan, will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All members past and present are encouraged to attend. The event is open to public.
Holmes Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, will host a Fifth Sunday Night Singing at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Local church talent will be ministering and the featured group will be the Eddie Smith Family Singers from Milton, Florida. A time for refreshments will follow. Everyone is invited. No admission charge.
Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba will host their annual Harvest Revival on Sept. 30-Oct. 2. The guest speakers for each night will be Pastor Maurice Mickles of Enterprise on Sept. 30; Pastor Stephen Andrews of Bonifay, Florida on Oct. 1; and Pastor Jevon Goode of Dothan on Oct. 2. Services will begin at 7 p.m. nightly. The church is at 747 Adams Ave. in Elba.
Freedom Bible Church of Enterprise, 3690 Rucker Blvd., will host an open house for the church’s new building on Oct. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free event will include hamburgers, hot dogs and snacks along with children’s activities. For more information, visit the church’s events section on its Facebook page.
First Baptist Church of Slocomb will hold a Fall Revival and Homecoming services Oct. 6-9. Homecoming will begin Sunday at 11 a.m. with Slocomb native Cliff Knight as the guest speaker. A fellowship meal will be served following the morning service. Revival services will be held Monday-Wednesday at 7 p.m. each night. Brother Lee Chorn, pastor of New Teamon Baptist Church will be the guest speaker on Monday and Wednesday and Brother Bryan Carpenter, pastor of Union Baptist Church, will speak during Tuesday’s service.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave., Geneva, will host the next 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at 11 a.m. Cost is $6 per person. The acrostic stands for “Christians Living Under the Blood!” The monthly event is non-denominational and open to anyone. Reservations should be made by Oct. 1 by calling your table hostess. If you’ve never been to a 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting, call the church office at 334-684-9617 to make a reservation. The October speaker will be Sheriff Will Maddox of Henry County.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will host the Ninth Annual Women’s Conference on Saturday, Oct. 12, starting at 9 a.m. Presenters will be Alice Dawsey, first lady of Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church; Alicia Baker of New Miranda Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan; and Anna Valentine of New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan. For more information, call 334-405-8602.
County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host the fifth annual Community Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. There will be bluegrass music by Ten Mile Branch; antique tractors and farm implements on display; a peanut boil; old-time demonstrations; hay rides and carriage rides; a petting zoo; and door prizes. The event is free with free food for all ages. Demonstrators will have products for sale. For information, call 334-347-6082.
St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Carroll St., Enterprise, will hold a service marking the 20th anniversary of Marie Jones and the F.B. Jones Ministry on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper will be the special guest along with other musical and special guests from Georgia and Alabama. All churches, pastors, choirs, soloists, family and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 334-796-2120.
