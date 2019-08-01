The Dothan-Eufaula District of the AME Church will hold a Harvest Home Celebration on Saturday, Aug. 3, at Jones Chapel AME Church, 91 Martin Luther King Drive, Clayton. All pastors of the District are asked to meet with Presiding Elder David E. Reddick at 9 a.m. and all ministers’ spouses are asked to meet with Naomi Reeves, president of the Dothan-Eufaula District Ministers’ Spouses Organization, at 9 a.m. The worship service will begin at 10 a.m. The Harvest Home Celebration will be the last meeting for this conference year.
First Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 400 E. Crawford St., Dothan, will host a Men’s Conference on Saturday, Aug. 3, starting at 9:30 a.m. The church will hold its annual Men’s Day celebration on Sunday, Aug. 4, with a program at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Eric Jones Sr. of New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host James Williams & the Amazing Gospel Songbirds of Headland, Aug. 3; Benton Brothers Bluegrass of Banks, Aug. 10; the Giles Family of Ozark, Aug. 17; Sonrise Alabama of Daleville, Aug. 24; Jesse Tadlock of Montgomery, Aug. 31. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host The Byrd Family of Newville, Aug. 3; Gerry Koch of Dothan, Aug. 10; local talent, Aug. 17; The Dennis Family of Millbrook, Aug. 24; Martha Whitrock of Malvern, Aug. 31; Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church, 1891 Damascus Road, Enterprise, will hold its Homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 4, with the Rev. Jerry Lucas, associate minister at Beth El Church, Enterprise, delivering the message at 2:30 p.m. Pleasant Shade will hold revival services Aug. 5-7 at 7 p.m. each night. The Rev. E. Tramaine Solomon, senior pastor of the Springhill Baptist Church in Oxford will be the evangelist for the three services. There will be special music each night. Everyone is invited.
First Community Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church, 400 E. Crawford St., Dothan, will hold a summer revival Aug. 6-8 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Evangelist will be Dr. C.L. Green of Albany, Georgia.
Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, will host a Youth & Young Adults Revival on Wednesday, Aug. 7, starting at 6 p.m. Guest preacher will be Pastor and Christian rapper DeVonta “Swang” Anderson of New Bethel AME Church in Sheffield.
Dothan-Eufaula District AME Church will host a retirement celebration Aug. 9-11 for Presiding Elder David E. Reddick, who has served as part of the Southeast Alabama Conference for over 42 years. He will retire in September. Activities will include: gospel music celebration, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter AME Church, 401 Hollon St., in Headland; a banquet, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Lakepoint Resort in Eufaula with the Rev. Bobby B. Cox Jr., pastor of Mount Calvary AME Church in Towson, Maryland, speaking; and a Sunday worship service on Aug. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., in Dothan. Bishop Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church, will deliver the Aug. 11 sermon. For additional information, contact Sherryl Whiting, celebration co-chair, at 334-796-0154.
North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., Dothan, will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1-5 p.m. Registrations starts at 12:30 p.m. There will be activities for all ages and all events are free. There will arts and crafts, a water slide (bring towel), inflatables, games, food, school supplies, door prizes and resource people. Call 334-792-8192 for information.
St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 711 Oak St., Ashford, will celebrate the second pastoral anniversary for the church’s pastor and his wife, Elder Julius and Vonda Culver, on Sunday, Aug. 11, with a service at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Hal Reynolds Jr. of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Abbeville. Call 334-899-4996 for more information.
Chancellor Assembly of God Church on Highway 27 in Chancellor will hold Homecoming on Sunday, Aug. 11, at 10 a.m. Lunch will be served following the morning service. Ernie Dawson & Heirline from Jasper, Tennessee, will be singing and Brother Ernie will deliver the message. Now in his 30th year singing gospel music, Dawson has written many of the songs the group sings, such as “My Mama’s Prayer,” “He’s Alive,” “Lord Send Me a Refuge,” “She’s Not Crying Anymore,” and a song he co-wrote with his son Eric, “Jesus has Conquered the Grave,” which was the group’s first top ten song.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will hold its annual revival Aug. 12-16 with services at 7 p.m. Guest pastor will be Pastor Jackson Glover of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Pinckard.
Faith Deliverance Ministry of Berachah Inc., 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, will hold Vacation Bible School Aug. 14-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 5 and older. For applications, consent forms and itinerary, contact youth pastor S. Sherman at 334-678-1744.
Aglow International Meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Kim Dean Duren from Dothan. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Parks Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, will hold a 113th Church Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 18, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Guest preacher for the service will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church. For more information, call 334-794-4811.
Balkum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 10014 County Road 53, Headland, will hold its annual revival Aug. 20-22 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be Dr. C.A. Hammond.
The New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host its annual Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Evangelist Manny Kirkland of Mount Enon Baptist Church in Dothan will deliver the sermon. Dinner will be served. All churches are invited to attend.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 181, Shorterville, will hold its annual revival Aug. 27-29 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Richard O. Wilson of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gordon.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
