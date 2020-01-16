Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host and Kevin Harry of Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 18. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Chosen Ministry of Cottondale, Florida, Jan. 18; a local talent night on Jan. 25; Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 1; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Feb. 8; local talent night, Feb. 15; Jerry Brown of Dothan, Feb. 22; Lighthouse Trio and local talent on Feb. 29; Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, March 7; Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, 120 Girard St., Abbeville, will host Family & Friends Day on Sunday, Jan. 19, beginning with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. The morning worship service will begin at 11 a.m. Pastor Pierre Harvey will deliver the message. Guests are asked to arrive early to be seated with their host families. Everyone present will be recognized as part of the overall service.
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway, Enterprise, will host a citywide Martin Luther King Jr. program on Jan. 19 at 5 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Elijah Shafah, pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy. A youth program will be held on Friday, Jan. 17, at 6 p.m. For more information, contact Essie DuBose, publicity chair, at 334-347-2834 or Marge Simmons, program chair, at 334-477-1962. The public is invited.
St. John AME Church, 03 St. John St., Abbeville, will host a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration on Monday, Jan. 20, starting at 10 a.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Eddie W. Thomas, moderator of the Abbeville District Baptist Association and pastor of Mary Magdalene Baptist Church in Abbeville and Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Newville. For more information, contact Willie Green at 334-585-2678 or Barbara McNealy at 334-585-3261. Everyone is invited. The theme will be “Let the Dream Become a Reality.”
All Nations Worship Center, 1415 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, in Dothan will host its annual New Year Revival Jan. 23-24 with services starting at 7 p.m. Guest speaker is Bishop Russell S. Gordon of Bible Way Ministries of Dothan. For more information, contact Erica Harris at 804-484-9696.
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will host the 26th Annual Peace Parade on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Transportation will be provided beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the church located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville to the parade’s starting point at Advance Auto Parts in Daleville. A program will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Col. Charles Ward of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Tarentum Community Center on Highway 125 in Tarentum, near Brundidge, will host a benefit gospel singing, auction and cake and pie sale on Jan. 25. There will be food at noon along with items for sale. The sing begins at 6 p.m. and will feature Linda Senn. Proceeds will go to Brother Durwood and Sister Waydean Senn, who lost all their belongings in a recent house fire.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will hold its annual Usher’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Eddie L. Baker of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church will deliver the sermon. Refreshments will be served.
The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville will hold its Annual Day of Prayer on Sunday, Jan. 26, along with Florida Baptists all across the state praying for the college. For more information on how to be involved in praying for The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 460.
ACTS Ministries of Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba will host an Evangelistic/Prophetic Youth Conference on Jan. 30- Feb. 1. Services for Jan. 30-31 will begin at 7 p.m. The service on Feb. 1 will begin at 6 p.m. The guest speakers will be Co-Pastor Lois Russell (on Jan. 30 and Pastor Tirrell Glover on Jan. 31. The ACTS Ministries youth pastor, Elder Rodrick Caldwell, will be honored on Feb. 1.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will hold a 24th Appreciation program for Pastor Wilbert Dawsey and first lady Alice Dawsey on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Guest pastor will be Vincent T. Owens of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center will host its fifth annual Black History Month Program on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Linda Evans at 334-774-1039 or 334-498-6587.
Joint revival services for First Baptist Church in New Brockton and Calvary Baptist Church in Enterprise will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 12. Services will be held at Calvary Baptist, 1837 Highway 51, Enterprise, on Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. and at First Baptist, 105 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Don Graham, international evangelist, from Clanton. Worship leader will be Danny Williams, music minister at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan. For more information, call 334-894-6220.
Pursuit ’20 Men’s Conference will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Dothan Civic Center. Hosted by Pursuit Family Ministries, conference tickets are $25. Events will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-10 p.m. with Brodie Croyle and Bill Searcey speaking. Croyle is executive director of the Christian children’s home Big Oak Ranch and is a former quarterback for the University of Alabama and the Kansas City Chiefs. Searcey, a member of the University of Alabama National Championship football teams in 1978 and 1979, is author of the book, “High Tide: A Story of Football, Freefall, and Forgiveness.” On Saturday, events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with Rick Burgess, co-host of the nationally-syndicated Rick and Bubba Show, and Rich Wingo speaking. A member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Wingo is a former NFL middle linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and was also a part of the 1978 National Championship team at the University of Alabama. For more information, visit pursuitmensconference.org.
