Harvest Church in Dothan will hold its Fall Serve Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, with activities starting at 8 a.m. at the Harvest Church Worship Center at 2727 Fortner St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The semi-annual Serve Day involves members showing acts of kindness across the Wiregrass by painting homes, building wheel chair ramps, collecting and distributing food, reclaiming neighborhoods, feeding the homeless, meeting the needs of the elderly as well as supporting many non-profit ministries and local businesses. For more information, visit @HarvestChurchOutreach on Facebook or www.HarvestDothan.com.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host The Longsworths of Enterprise, Sept. 14; The Forehands of Wicksburg, Sept. 21; Gerry Koch of Dothan, Sept. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. James Williams and Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 5; Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Oct. 12; local talent on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Eastside Free Will Baptist Church, 1679 E. Main St., Dothan, will host Homecoming on Sept. 15 with a service at 10:30 a.m. and followed with food and fellowship. Guest speaker will be Brother Larry Reynolds. Visit eastsidefwbch.com for more information.
Pleasant Shade Missionary Baptist Church will host a Pastor's Appreciation service for the Rev. E. Steven Richardson and first lady Melanie Richardson on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Guest pastor and church will be Dr. J. Henry Williams, pastor of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise.
Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, Abbeville, will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville and First Missionary Baptist Church in Shorterville.
Cherry Street AME Church, 308 N. Cherry St., Dothan, will hold Pre-Pastor’s Appreciation services Sept. 18-20 at 7 p.m. nightly. Special guest will be the Rev. Aaron Barnes of New Life in Jesus Ministries of Dothan. The church will host a Pastor’s Appreciation service for the Rev. L.C. Green on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 2:30 p.m. Guest preacher will be Pastor Wilbert Dawsey of Burdeshaw Street Baptist Church in Dothan.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
Aglow International Meeting will be held Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Keli Williams from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Tirrell Glover of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 in Banks delivering the message. Colors for attire are black and fuchsia. Dinner will be served and all churches are invited to attend.
North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., Dothan, will host its annual Youth Day service on Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Courtney D. Meadows of First Missionary Baptist Church in Whitehall.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host the Annual Alabama District Revival on Tuesday, Sept. 24, through Thursday, Sept. 26, each night beginning at 7 p.m. All churches are invited to attend.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
HighLand Park United Methodist Church, 1619 S. Park Ave., Dothan, will celebrate its 60th anniversary on Sept. 29, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. All members past and present are encouraged to attend. The event is open to public.
Holmes Baptist Church, located 3 miles north of Ariton on State Highway 51, will host a Fifth Sunday Night Singing at 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29. Local church talent will be ministering and the featured group will be the Eddie Smith Family Singers from Milton, Florida. A time for refreshments will follow. Everyone is invited. No admission charge.
St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Carroll St., Enterprise, will hold a service marking the 20th anniversary of Marie Jones and the F.B. Jones Ministry on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper will be the special guest along with other musical and special guests from Georgia and Alabama. All churches, pastors, choirs, soloists, family and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 334-796-2120.
