Christ the King Lutheran Church, 208 E. Watts Ave., in Enterprise will hold its annual Christmas Cookie Sale on Saturday, Dec. 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A huge assortment of cookies and candies will be available. Come in, pick what you like, and pay $7 per pound. All proceeds go to charity.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Tranzformed of Dothan, Dec. 14 (final concert for the year). Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Patterson Street Free Will Baptist Church, 406 Patterson St., Dothan, will host the church’s annual Christmas Cantata “A Christmas to Remember” on Sunday, Dec. 15, at 5 p.m. The cantata is presented by the Patterson Street Music Department.
The Pondtown Christian Women’s Tea will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Pondtown United Methodist Church, located off County Road 16 in Hartford. Free admission. For information, send a text to 334-723-5457.
The Women’s Missionary Society of St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 774 Andrews Ave., Ozark, will be holding a Community Chili and Sandwich Meal Day on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This meal is free to the community and public, and everyone is invited to come enjoy the meal.
A Service of Hope and Healing will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, from 6-7 p.m. in the chapel at First United Methodist Church, 1380 W. Main St., in Dothan. The special service is a partnership between First United Methodist and Covenant United Methodist Church and is intended to help those who may be experiencing difficulty, such as their first Christmas without a loved one. The service will provide reflection, prayer, scripture and music acknowledging God’s presence for those who mourn or struggle.
Aglow Community Lighthouse of Enterprise will meet Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Kaye Chancey from Samson. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
A.C.T.S. Ministries of Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba will have a combined Christmas service on Sunday, Dec. 22, starting at 8:45 a.m. at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ in Enterprise. The A.C.T.S. Children and Youth Ministry will present its 2019 Christmas program at 9 a.m. at New Jerusalem.
Mabson United Methodist Church, 2883 E. County Road 36, in Ozark will host a Fifth Sunday Sing on Dec. 29 starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is on the corner of East County Road 36 and County Road 20 South.
Wilburn & Wilburn from Anniston will perform at Chancellor Assembly of God Church on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. Chancellor Assembly is located at 10527 N. State Highway 27 in Chancellor. Wilburn & Wilburn is a father and son singing team who has had several top 10 songs on gospel music charts.
