Dothan area church services

The Perrys will be in concert at Tabernacle United Methodist Church on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m. The church is located at 4205 S. Brannon Stand Road in Taylor. Call 334-790-4746 for more information. Free admission. Love offering to be taken.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Mark Cave of Piggott, Arkansas, March 13; The Dennis Family of Montgomery, March 14; The Longsworths of Enterprise, March 21; Gerry Koch of Dothan, March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
The Dothan Community Lighthouse of Aglow International meets on the second Saturday of each month at the Cultural Arts Center, located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. Ginger Hollis will be the guest speaker on March 14 at 10 a.m. Hollis serves on the board of the Enterprise Community Lighthouse and the Alabama State Board of Aglow International. All are invited to attend.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 711 Oak St., Ashford, will hold a service on March 15 at 3 p.m.to mark the church’s anniversary. Guest speaker will be Pastor Eddie Farmer Sr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia.
Grant Chapel AME Church, 418 Seventh Ave., Ashford, will celebrate Annual Lay Day on Sunday March 15, with a service at 2:30 p.m. Music by the Holy Ghost Girls. Guest speaker will be Bernella Knight Rose, the Ninth Episcopal District Lay President. The public is invited.
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Coffee County Road 528, Elba, will celebrate the ninth pastor’s anniversary for the Rev. James Hall and Sister Vivian Hall on Sunday, March 15 at 11 a.m. Special guest will be the Rev. A.R. Williams, pastor of Rocky Head in Elba and Shiloh Baptist Church in Brundidge.
Westwood Presbyterian Church, 5480 W. Main St., Dothan, will hold the 15th Annual World Missions Conference March 20-22. This year’s conference theme is taken from Esther 4:14, “For such a time as this.” The main conference speaker is Dr. Kim Lloyd, a former missionary from Southeast Asia, and the current director of Mission to the World for the Presbyterian Church in America. Other speakers include missionaries from Columbia and India, as well as the director of the Presbyterian and Reformed Commission on Chaplains. For more information, visit www.westwoodpca.org.
Caverns Road Church of Christ, 4448 River Road, Marianna, Florida, will host a gospel meeting March 20-22 presented by Charles Box of Walnut Street Church of Christ. Services will be at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 20, and Saturday, March 21. A Bible study will be held at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 22, followed by a worship service at 10:30 a.m. A Sunday evening service will be held at 6 p.m.
Aglow International Meeting will be held March 21 at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Crystal Crosby from Enterprise. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway, Enterprise, invites the public to dine with the pastor and members on Saturday, March 21, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. and enjoy a free meal. Free clothing will also be available for those in need. Everyone is invited to come and enjoy a time of fun and fellowship as a part of the Day of Service in Enterprise. Event is sponsored by the Sons of Allen Men's Ministry and the Clothing Ministry. For more information, call Roland Allen, president of the Sons of Allen, at 334-494-0790; Marge Simmons at 334-477-1962; or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host a Ninth Pastor Anniversary celebration for the Rev. Norman Fryer and first lady Wanda Fryer on Sunday, March 22. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Danny J. Coachman of Antioch Baptist Church in Dothan and the Rev. Freddie Flowers of St. Paul AME Church in Ozark. Everyone in the Wiregrass is invited. Lunch will be served. Call 334-673-9770 for more information.
Newbia Baptist Church will host its Spring Renewal revival March 22-24 with services at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 22, and 7 p.m. on March 23-24. Brother Cliff Quincey of New Home Baptist Church in Enterprise will preach. Newbia Baptist Church is located at 3819 County Road 330 near Elba. For more information, call Pastor Will Jordan at 334-308-7510.
The Sons of Allen Men's Ministry of Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host a Men’s Prayer Meeting on Monday, March 23, at 6 p.m. All men of the community and surrounding areas are invited to join them. For more information, contact Roland Allen, SOA president, at 334-494-0790; Marge Simmons, director of public relations at 334-477-1962; or Pastor Willie White Jr. at 334-701-5853.
The Truefaith Gospel Singers will host its third anniversary gospel celebration April 4-5 at Jackson Chapel Church of God in Christ, located at 649 County Road 107 in Headland. Services will be at 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. All groups, soloists and choirs are invited to attend.
St. Mathis Baptist Church in Cowarts will hold its Annual Missionary Day on Sunday, April 19. Guest minister and guest choir will be Pastor Dr. W.J. Dean and the choir of Philadelphia Baptist Church.
The 2020 Sisterhood Empowerment Summit will be held April 24-25 at All Nations Family Worship, 1415 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, in Dothan. There will be five sessions led by Dr. Sheila Truelove, poet Marlo Miller, Pastor Carmen Perez, author Amanda Lamb, Lady Sheila Boykin, Elder Carmen Murrell and gospel recording artist Diamond Washington. Activities begin April 24 with a welcome reception at 5:30 p.m. and sessions starting at 6:30 p.m. A continental breakfast will be served on April 25 at 8:30 a.m. prior to sessions starting at 9:30 a.m. To register online, visit https://tinyurl.com/2020SES or https://s2sanfwc.weebly.com. Email office.anfwc@gmail.com for a paper registration form. Registration is $20 through March 31 and will then go up to $25.
St. Paul AME Church, 5180 Highway 273, in Campbellton, Florida, will hold its 138th Church Anniversary Celebration on April 26 at 3 p.m. The special guest for the event are all the former St. Paul High School students along with Elder James M. Bighem and his congregation from Mount Calvary Holiness Church in Graceville. For more information, call 850-557-9746. Dinner will be served immediately after the service.
Selma Baptist Church, 3255 S. Park Ave., Dothan, will hold a Wilderness Escape Vacation Bible School June 14-17. Visit the Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/selmakidsdothan/ for more details and registration.
