Dothan area church services

Newbia Baptist Church in Elba will host October-Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-6 p.m. at 3819 County Road 330 in Elba. Activities will include horseshoes, hay rides, a cake walk, scavenger hunt and games for children and adults. There will also be a fish fry, hot dogs and prizes.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Forest Kolby Green of Brundidge, Oct. 26; Pardoned of Boaz, Nov. 2; The Seekers Quartet of Columbus, Georgia, Nov. 9; The Joytones of Semmes, Nov. 16; Mercys Echoes of Troy, Nov. 23; Hearts of Praise of Pensacola, Florida, Nov. 30; Deep South Blue Grass of Midland City, Dec. 7; Tranzformed of Dothan, Dec. 14 (final concert for the year). Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host its annual Harvest Day on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Truman Williams will speak and the congregation of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Ashford will be guests. Lunch will be served.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will celebrate their 153rd Annual Church Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville. He is also the pastor of First Baptist Church of Shorterville. All churches are invited to attend. Dinner will be served.
A Pop-Up Church Holyween Edition will be presented by Pastor Paul Hollman on Oct. 31 at 6 p.m. at the St. Mary District Association building located at 1840 N. Range St. in Dothan. Candy bags for kids and gift bags for seniors. Hollman will deliver the message.
St. Peter Baptist Church, 120 Girard St., Abbeville, will host its annual Matrons Day on Sunday, Nov. 3, during its 11 a.m. worship service. Color for the day is purple.
Union Hill Free Will Baptist Church, Slocomb, invites everyone to join them for their 46th Harvest Day Celebration on Nov. 3. Services will begin at 10 a.m. with musical guests The Thompson Family singing. At 11 a.m., the Rev. Joe Beckon, pastor of First Freewill Baptist Church in Mount Veron, Alabama, will preach the morning message. Following the message, dinner will be served in the church fellowship hall. The church is located at 1125 Union Hill Road approximately 3 miles south of Slocomb just off County Road 9/Esto Highway.
Church on Boll Weevil Circle, 2017 Boll Weevil Circle, Enterprise, will hold a gospel sing on Nov. 8 starting at 7 p.m. Taylor Weeks, Blest and Derek Snellgrove/Chosen will be singing. For more information, call 334-894-6411.
Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, East Geneva County Road 4, will host a fish fry on Saturday, Nov. 9. Options will be fried fish or grilled chicken. Serving will be 4:30 to 7 p.m.
Malvern Baptist Church will celebrate Homecoming and Harvest Day on Nov. 10. Services will begin at 10:30 a.m. Dr. Jerry Grandstaff will deliver the message. There will be special music by Ricky Ward with Four Calvary from Bonifay, Florida. Everyone is invited to attend the service and stay for a covered dish luncheon following the service.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave., Geneva, will host the next 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at 11 a.m. This non-denominational monthly event is held the second Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon and is open to anyone. The cost is $6 per person. Randal Pettis and Christie Lynn Pettis (singer and songwriter) will present a musical program. Attendees should contact their table hostess by Tuesday, Nov. 5, to make or cancel a reservation. If you’ve never been to a 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting, call the church office at 334-684-9617 to make a reservation. The acrostic stands for “Christians Living Under the Blood!”
St. Peter Baptist Church, 120 Girard St., Abbeville, will host revival services the week preceding its 165th Anniversary Celebration. The pre-anniversary revival services will begin at 7 p.m. and run as follows: Tuesday, Nov. 12, with the Rev. Melissa Smith, pastor of Clopton Circuit, which includes St. Michael AME and Hopewell AME churches; Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Rev. Jimmy Coachman, pastor of Greater Zion Baptist Church in Cottonwood; Thursday, Nov. 14, the Rev. Henry Small, pastor of Grace Community Church in Dothan. Services for the 165th Church Anniversary will be held Nov. 17 with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; a morning message by Pastor Pierre Harvey Sr. at 11 a.m.; and during a 2:30 p.m. service, former St. Peter pastor the Rev. Jessie Nelson and his current congregation at Macedonia Baptist Church of Panama City will be the afternoon guests.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.