Dothan area church services

County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host a Kid’s Day on Saturday, Feb. 29, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Activities will include a performance by the Pinedale Elementary School Pizzazz Choir, Archery by Wiregrass Outdoors, a hot dog lunch, seed planting by the Coffee County Master Gardeners, Bobert the Balloon Guy and more. All activities are free. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
The Adventist Community Services of Dothan First Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold a ribbon cutting on Feb. 29 at 11 a.m. for a new shower and laundry trailer that will be used to offer showers, restrooms and laundry facilities for homeless populations or in response to natural disasters such as hurricanes and tornadoes. The ribbon cutting will be held at the church, located at 147 Picard St. in Dothan.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Transformed of Dothan, Feb. 29; Mercys Echoes of Troy, March 7; Mark Cave of Piggott, Arkansas, March 13; The Dennis Family of Montgomery, March 14; The Longsworths of Enterprise, March 21; Gerry Koch of Dothan, March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Lighthouse Trio and local talent on Feb. 29; Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, March 7; Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church No. 2, 1547 Lucy Grade Road, Dothan, will hold a service to celebrate the church’s 74th Church Anniversary on March 1 at 2:30 p.m. Speaker will be Pastor Hayward Teague of the Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Bainbridge, Georgia.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church in Geneva will be hosting the Dixie Echoes in concert on March 1 at 6 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering taken during the program.
Church on Boll Weevil Circle will hold a groundbreaking ceremony at 2017 Boll Weevil Circle in Enterprise on March 1 at 2 p.m. Church services will be at regular times that morning: 9:30 a.m. for worship and 10:40 a.m. for Sunday school. Previous pastor, retired Chaplain Sonny Moore, will take part in the service. In the event of rain, ceremony will be moved inside. Call 334-894-6411 for more information.
The 13th annual Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat will be held March 6 and March 7 at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center, 361 N. 10th St., DeFuniak Springs, Florida. The event starts Friday, March 6, at 6 p.m. The program on Saturday morning will begin at 9:30 a.m. and will conclude at 2 p.m. Cost for the two-day event is $10 for Friday and $25 for Saturday. If you get tickets before Feb. 28, the combined cost is $30. Speakers for this year’s retreat include Bible teacher and author Gretchen Branstetter Fleming of Jacksonville and school administrator for Heritage Baptist Church Sonya Williams of Bayside, New York. Special music will be provided by Undivided from Panama City. For more information, like the Facebook page Florida Panhandle Women’s Retreat or visit www.flpwr.org. For information on tickets, call Marie Hinson at 850-892-9578 or Betty Taylor at 850-892-4704.
St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 711 Oak St., Ashford, will hold a service on March 15 at 3 p.m.to mark the church’s anniversary. Guest speaker will be Pastor Eddie Farmer Sr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host a Ninth Pastor Anniversary celebration for the Rev. Norman Fryer and first lady Wanda Fryer on Sunday, March 22. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Danny J. Coachman of Antioch Baptist Church in Dothan and the Rev. Freddie Flowers of St. Paul AME Church in Ozark. Everyone in the Wiregrass is invited. Lunch will be served. Call 334-673-9770 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.