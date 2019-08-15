Aglow International Meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Kim Dean Duren from Dothan. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
New Home Baptist Church, 2734 County Road 617, Enterprise, will have a fish fry on Saturday, Aug. 17. Plate pick-up will begin at 5 p.m. Donations will be accepted. For more information, contact Cliff Quincy at 334-347-3646.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host the Giles Family of Ozark, Aug. 17; Sonrise Alabama of Daleville, Aug. 24; Jesse Tadlock of Montgomery, Aug. 31. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent, Aug. 17; The Dennis Family of Millbrook, Aug. 24; Martha Whitrock of Malvern, Aug. 31; Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Parks Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, will hold a 113th Church Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 18, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Guest preacher for the service will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church. For more information, call 334-794-4811.
Troy Community Church on Henderson Highway will host country music recording artist Jeff Bates on Sunday, Aug. 18. During the 10 a.m. worship service, Bates will share his testimony through song and story of how he went from a world of drugs, alcohol and jail to finding Jesus. The public is welcome to attend at no charge and a love offering will be collected at the service.
Clay Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Glenwood will hold its annual Homecoming service on Sunday, Aug. 18, at 1:50 p.m. with a sermon by guest pastor Jonas Rogers of Goshen First Missionary Baptist Church. The church will host revival services Aug. 19-23 at 7 p.m. each evening. Guest evangelist will be Pastor W.O. Edward of Star of Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Luverne. Clay Hill is at 368 Coffee County Road 308 west of Wilkin Town.
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will hold summer revival services Aug. 19-21 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Elijah Shafah, pastor of Greater St. Paul AME Church in Troy. Everyone is invited to attend. For more info, contact Marge Simmons, director of public relations, at 334-477-1962, or call Pastor Willie White Jr. at the church at 334-393-2661.
Balkum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 10014 County Road 53, Headland, will hold its annual revival Aug. 20-22 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be Dr. C.A. Hammond.
The New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host its annual Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Evangelist Manny Kirkland of Mount Enon Baptist Church in Dothan will deliver the sermon. Dinner will be served. All churches are invited to attend.
The Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission will sponsor a prayer walk on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. at all city and Coffee County schools. All denominations are welcome to come to the school of their choice to pray for students, teachers and school officials while walking the campus.
Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host its annual Men’s and Women's Day Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 3 p.m. Guest preacher will be the Rev. Joe Benton, pastor of St Mark AME Church in Opelika. The Theme is “Working Together in the Lord” (1 Corinthians 11:11). Everyone is cordially invited to attend. For more information, contact celebration chairpersons Carlos Robinson at 334-763-0463 or Lynette Robinson at 334-464-1749; or, call Pastor Willie White Jr. at the church at 334-393-2661.
All Nations Family Worship Center, 1415 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 1, Dothan, will host a Family and Friend’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, with a service at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Bishop Dr. C.L. Williams of Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center in Ozark.
New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church, 948 Third Ave., Dothan, will host a building fund program featuring a hat show and musical on Aug. 26 at 2:30 p.m. There is a $5 registration fee with all proceeds going toward the building fund.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Webb will celebrate the church’s 144th anniversary with a service on Aug. 25 at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be the Rev. James Dawsey of County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Slocomb. The church is located at 5 Piney Grove Church Road.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 181, Shorterville, will hold its annual revival Aug. 27-29 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Richard O. Wilson of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gordon.
Zion Chapel Baptist Church Men’s Ministry will host its third annual sporting clay shoot, “Aimed to Mold Men,” on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 9 a.m. on the church grounds. Free concessions and lunch on site. For more information, call 334-268-2219.
Dothan First Seventh-Day Adventist Church Women’s Ministries Department will host a Women’s Conference Sept. 5-7 with author Brenda Walsh as the keynote speaker. The church is located on 147 Picard St. in Dothan. Walsh is a motivational speaker who has written books about her life, “Battered to Bless,” as well as children’s books and devotional books for women. Deadline to register for the conference is Aug. 30; seating is limited. Admission is free to all women. The conference begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday. View a full conference schedule and register online at www.hisreturn.myevent.com or by phone by calling Rosalind James at 334-618-3421. The conference, sponsored by the Gulf State Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Church, will include testimonies, question and answer sessions, a book-signing, music, food and fellowship.
Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, Abbeville, will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville and First Missionary Baptist Church in Shorterville.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
