Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will host the 26th Annual Peace Parade on Saturday, Jan. 25, at 10 a.m. Transportation will be provided beginning at 9:30 a.m. from the church located at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville to the parade’s starting point at Advance Auto Parts in Daleville. A program will follow at the church at 11 a.m. Guest speaker will be Col. Charles Ward of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Tarentum Community Center on Highway 125 in Tarentum, near Brundidge, will host a benefit gospel singing, auction and cake and pie sale on Jan. 25. There will be food at noon along with items for sale. The sing begins at 6 p.m. and will feature Linda Senn. Proceeds will go to Brother Durwood and Sister Waydean Senn, who lost all their belongings in a recent house fire.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Steppin' Out On Faith of Marianna, Florida, Jan. 25; Dale Giles Family of Ozark, Feb. 1; Citizens of Glory of Franklin, Tennessee, Feb. 7; Hearts of Praise of Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 8; The Millers of Chipley, Feb. 15; Byrd Family Bluegrass of Newville, Feb. 22; Transformed of Dothan, Feb. 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local talent night on Jan. 25; Jason Self of Headland on Feb. 1; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Feb. 8; local talent night, Feb. 15; Jerry Brown of Dothan, Feb. 22; Lighthouse Trio and local talent on Feb. 29; Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, March 7; Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will hold its annual Usher’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Jan. 26, at 11:15 a.m. Pastor Eddie L. Baker of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church will deliver the sermon. Refreshments will be served.
The Baptist College of Florida in Graceville will hold its Annual Day of Prayer on Sunday, Jan. 26, along with Florida Baptists all across the state praying for the college. For more information on how to be involved in praying for The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 460.
ACTS Ministries of Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba will host an Evangelistic/Prophetic Youth Conference on Jan. 30- Feb. 1. Services for Jan. 30-31 will begin at 7 p.m. The service on Feb. 1 will begin at 6 p.m. The guest speakers will be Co-Pastor Lois Russell (on Jan. 30 and Pastor Tirrell Glover on Jan. 31. The ACTS Ministries youth pastor, Elder Rodrick Caldwell, will be honored on Feb. 1.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will hold a 24th Appreciation program for Pastor Wilbert Dawsey and first lady Alice Dawsey on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Guest pastor will be Vincent T. Owens of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan.
Fadette Pentecostal Ministries will host revival services on Feb. 2 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. as well as Feb. 3-6 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the evangelist and missionary Fred Wynn. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 5161 S. State Highway 103 in Fadette. Call 334-886-2102 for more information.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center will host its fifth annual Black History Month Program on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Linda Evans at 334-774-1039 or 334-498-6587.
Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church in Ozark will celebrate its annual Founder's Day and Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. The theme is “From these Roots: Honoring & Recognizing Local Contributors to Black History” and the church will honor its own history-making and lifetime member, NFL legend Wilbur Jackson of Ozark. The public is invited. For more information, call Mary Harper Sanders at 334-299-0030. The church is located at Dale County Road 30.
