Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Bev McCann of Tennessee, Oct. 11; Closer Home of Ozark, Oct. 12; Pat Hudson of Enterprise, Oct. 19; Forest Kolby Green of Brundidge, Oct. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will host the Ninth Annual Women’s Conference on Saturday, Oct. 12, starting at 9 a.m. Presenters will be Alice Dawsey, first lady of Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church; Alicia Baker of New Miranda Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan; and Anna Valentine of New Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan. For more information, call 334-405-8602.
North Highland Baptist Church Youth Ministry will hold a free coat, winter clothes and more drive on Saturday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the church fellowship hall, 407 Houston St., Dothan. Call 334-792-8192 for more information.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Oct. 12; local talent on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Mount Olive Baptist Church, 93 County Road 355, Elba, will host Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 13. Singing will begin at 10:30 a.m. with the New Home Boys. There will be no Sunday school. Preaching will begin at 11 a.m. with the pastor, the Rev. Olan Strickland, bringing the message. A covered dish lunch will immediately follow the worship service. For more information, call 334-897-5814.
Smithville Missionary Baptist Church, 160 W. Smithville Road, Dothan, will celebrate the church’s 122nd anniversary and hold a Senior Citizen Appreciation service on Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m. featuring the Rev. James E. Melton of Balkum Missionary Baptist Church in Headland and First Community Church in Dothan. Refreshments will be served after the service.
St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 711 Oak St., Ashford, presents “Women of the Bible” on Sunday, Oct. 13, at 3 p.m. Sponsored by the church’s Women’s Department, the service will feature dance ministry by Sister Era Boykin and inspirational comedian Mother Love as special guest.
Greater Springfield Missionary Baptist Church in New Brockton will host a 91st Choir Anniversary service in memory of Warren Smith on Oct. 13 at 2:30 p.m.
County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host the fifth annual Community Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. There will be bluegrass music by Ten Mile Branch; antique tractors and farm implements on display; a peanut boil; old-time demonstrations; hay rides and carriage rides; a petting zoo; and door prizes. The event is free with free food for all ages. Demonstrators will have products for sale. For information, call 334-347-6082.
Aglow International ministry will meet Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Jacqueline Battles from Montgomery. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Eanon Baptist Church, 3609 County Road 148, New Brockton, will have Homecoming on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. John Granger and special music will be presented by Derek Snellgrove and Chosen. Covered dish lunch will follow service. For more information, contact the Rev. Mark Ward at 334-565-3523.
St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Carroll St., Enterprise, will hold a service marking the 20th anniversary of Marie Jones and the F.B. Jones Ministry on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper will be the special guest along with other musical and special guests from Georgia and Alabama. All churches, pastors, choirs, soloists, family and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 334-796-2120.
St. Mathis Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Men’s and Women’s Day service on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Guest minister will be Dr. W.J. Dean, pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Gordon and Oak City Baptist Church in Donalsonville, Georgia.
Newbia Baptist Church in Elba will host October-Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-6 p.m. at 3819 County Road 330 in Elba. Activities will include horseshoes, hay rides, a cake walk, scavenger hunt and games for children and adults. There will also be a fish fry, hot dogs and prizes.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host its annual Harvest Day on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Truman Williams will speak and the congregation of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Ashford will be guests. Lunch will be served.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
