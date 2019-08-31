Johns Chapel AME Church, 605 Geneva Highway in Enterprise, will host Pastor's Appreciation services for the Rev. Willie White Jr. on Sunday, Sept. 1, at 3 p.m. White was appointed to Johns Chapel on Nov. 3, 2018. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Ronald Owens, pastor of St. Mark Missionary Baptist Church in Glenwood. For more information, contact Nikki Mills, president of the Pastor's Aid Ministry, at 334-389-6427; Marge Simmons, director of public relations at 334-477-1962; or, call the church at 334-393-2661.
Newbia Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 330, Elba, will host weekly community revival services starting Sept. 3 and continuing to Oct. 1. All services will start at 7 p.m. and held at Newbia Baptist. A different pastor will lead the service each week: Sept. 3, the Rev. L. Snellgrove of Mount Vernon Assembly of God; Sept. 10, the Rev. Olan Strickland of Mount Olive Baptist Church; Sept. 17, the Rev. Fred Boyett of Weed Baptist Church; Sept. 24, the Rev. Will Jordan of Newbia Baptist Church; and Oct. 1, the Rev. D. Johnson of Elba First Assembly of God. Refreshments will be provided following the Oct. 1 service. Call 334-308-7510 for more information.
Dothan First Seventh-Day Adventist Church Women’s Ministries Department will host a Women’s Conference Sept. 5-7 with author Brenda Walsh as the keynote speaker. The church is located on 147 Picard St. in Dothan. Walsh is a motivational speaker who has written books about her life, “Battered to Bless,” as well as children’s books and devotional books for women. Deadline to register for the conference is Aug. 30; seating is limited. Admission is free to all women. The conference begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Friday and at 11 a.m. on Saturday. View a full conference schedule and register online at www.hisreturn.myevent.com or by phone by calling Rosalind James at 334-618-3421. The conference, sponsored by the Gulf State Conference of Seventh-Day Adventists Church, will include testimonies, question and answer sessions, a book-signing, music, food and fellowship.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Eddie Smith Family of Milton, Florida, Sept. 7; The Longsworths of Enterprise, Sept. 14; The Forehands of Wicksburg, Sept. 21; Gerry Koch of Dothan, Sept. 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Ave., Geneva, will resume its monthly meetings of the 39ers C.L.U.B. on Tuesday, Sept. 10, at 11 a.m. Attendees should contact their table hostess by Sept. 2 to make or cancel reservations. Cost is $6 per person. If you’ve never been to a 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting, call the church at 334-684-9617 to make reservations. The acrostic stands for “Christians Living Under the Blood!” The Watsons of Chipley, Florida, will present a program of bluegrass music.
Harvest Church in Dothan will hold its Fall Serve Day on Saturday, Sept. 14, with activities starting at 8 a.m. at the Harvest Church Worship Center at 2727 Fortner St. Doors open at 7:30 a.m. The semi-annual Serve Day involves members showing acts of kindness across the Wiregrass by painting homes, building wheel chair ramps, collecting and distributing food, reclaiming neighborhoods, feeding the homeless, meeting the needs of the elderly as well as supporting many non-profit ministries and local businesses. For more information, visit @HarvestChurchOutreach on Facebook or www.HarvestDothan.com.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. James Williams and Songbirds of Headland, Oct. 5; Bev McCann of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Oct. 12; local talent on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will close for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, Abbeville, will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville and First Missionary Baptist Church in Shorterville.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Sept. 22, beginning at 2:30 p.m. with Pastor Tirrell Glover of Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church No. 2 in Banks delivering the message. Colors for attire are black and fuchsia. Dinner will be served and all churches are invited to attend.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.