County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host the fifth annual Community Country Fest on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 4-6 p.m. There will be bluegrass music by Ten Mile Branch; antique tractors and farm implements on display; a peanut boil; old-time demonstrations; hay rides and carriage rides; a petting zoo; and door prizes. The event is free with free food for all ages. Demonstrators will have products for sale. For information, call 334-347-6082.
Aglow International ministry will meet Saturday, Oct. 19, at 10 a.m. at PoFolks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Jacqueline Battles from Montgomery. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Pat Hudson of Enterprise, Oct. 19; Forest Kolby Green of Brundidge, Oct. 26. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host a local talent night on Oct. 19; Walter Wilson of Dothan, Oct. 26; The Wards of Phenix City, Nov. 2; Linda Senn of Brundidge, Nov. 9; Marsha Hudson of Eufaula, Nov. 16; local talent, Nov. 23; Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Eanon Baptist Church, 3609 County Road 148, New Brockton, will have homecoming on Oct. 20 at 10:30 a.m. Guest speaker will be Dr. John Granger and special music will be presented by Derek Snellgrove and Chosen. Covered dish lunch will follow service. For more information, contact the Rev. Mark Ward at 334-565-3523.
St. Beulah Missionary Baptist Church, 121 Carroll St., Enterprise, will hold a service marking the 20th anniversary of Marie Jones and the F.B. Jones Ministry on Oct. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Enterprise Mayor William Cooper will be the special guest along with other musical and special guests from Georgia and Alabama. All churches, pastors, choirs, soloists, family and friends are invited to attend. For more information, call 334-796-2120.
St. Mathis Missionary Baptist Church will hold its annual Men’s and Women’s Day service on Sunday, Oct. 20, at 2:30 p.m. Guest minister will be Dr. W.J. Dean, pastor of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Gordon and Oak City Baptist Church in Donalsonville, Georgia.
Newbia Baptist Church in Elba will host October-Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 2-6 p.m. at 3819 County Road 330 in Elba. Activities will include horseshoes, hay rides, a cake walk, scavenger hunt and games for children and adults. There will also be a fish fry, hot dogs and prizes.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host its annual Harvest Day on Oct. 27 at 11 a.m. The Rev. Truman Williams will speak and the congregation of Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church in Ashford will be guests. Lunch will be served.
New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will celebrate its 153rd Annual Church Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 27, beginning at 2:30 p.m. The guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville. He is also the pastor of First Baptist Church of Shorterville. All churches are invited to attend. Dinner will be served.
St. Peter Baptist Church, 120 Girard St., Abbeville, will host its annual Matrons Day on Sunday, Nov. 3, during its 11 a.m. worship service. Color for the day is purple.
St. Peter Baptist Church, 120 Girard St., Abbeville, will host revival services the week preceding its 165th Anniversary Celebration. The pre-anniversary revival services will begin at 7 p.m. and run as follows: Tuesday, Nov. 12, with the Rev. Melissa Smith, pastor of Clopton Circuit, which includes St. Michael AME and Hopewell AME churches; Wednesday, Nov. 13, the Rev. Jimmy Coachman, pastor of Greater Zion Baptist Church in Cottonwood; Thursday, Nov. 14, the Rev. Henry Small, pastor of Grace Community Church in Dothan. Services for the 165th Church Anniversary will be held Nov. 17 with Sunday school at 9:45 a.m.; a morning message by Pastor Pierre Harvey Sr. at 11 a.m.; and during a 2:30 p.m. service, former St. Peter pastor the Rev. Jessie Nelson and his current congregation at Macedonia Baptist Church of Panama City will be the afternoon guests.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
