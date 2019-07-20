Malvern Baptist Church will hold revival services July 21-24 with Brother Scott Cox preaching and Brother Bruce Spivey leading the music. Services on Sunday will be at 11 a.m. with a covered dish luncheon following and a 6 p.m. evening service. Monday-Thursday, services will begin at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend.
Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 211 Macedonia Church Road, Columbia, will host a summer revival July 22-26 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist for the week will be Pastor Eddie Farmer Sr. of First Missionary Baptist Church in Columbia.
Newbia Church, 3819 County Road 330, Elba, will host The Cavaliers Quartet in concert on July 27 at 5 p.m. There will be free refreshments following the concert. There will be no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken.
Pleasant Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Enterprise will host a Youth Summit on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. as a way to reach out to local youth and provide them with ways to better succeed in today's society. For ages 4 to 19. Attendees will hear about ways to cope with pressures they may face in everyday life. Parents are also encouraged to attend. This event is free of charge and lunch will be provided. Pleasant Grove is located at 805 Coppinville Road in Enterprise.
Newton First Assembly of God, 147 S. Edwards St., Newton, will hold a Christmas in July Craft Bazaar on July 27 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hosted by the church’s Ladies Ministry, the event will feature vendors selling home décor, children’s clothing, books, jewelry and homemade items such as hand cream, aprons, quilts and more. The church’s Men’s Ministry will be selling sack lunches – barbecue sandwich, chips and drink − for $5 each. For booth rentals, contact Danielle Ward at 334-596-9284. For any other information, call 334-299-3896.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Wilburn & Wilburn of Gadsden, July 27; James Williams & the Amazing Gospel Songbirds of Headland, Aug. 3; Benton Brothers Bluegrass of Banks, Aug. 10; the Giles Family of Ozark, Aug. 17; Sonrise Alabama of Daleville, Aug. 24; Jesse Tadlock of Montgomery, Aug. 31. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, July 27; The Byrd Family of Newville, Aug. 3; Gerry Koch of Dothan, Aug. 10; local talent, Aug. 17; The Dennis Family of Millbrook, Aug. 24; Martha Whitrock of Malvern, Aug. 31; Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Union Freewill Baptist Church, 4635 County Road 57 S., in Abbeville will hold Homecoming on Sunday, July 28, with the Rev. Ray Reiley delivering the message at 11 a.m. Everyone is invited to bring a covered dish and have lunch after the service. The church will hold revival services July 29-31 at 7 p.m. each night. There will be special music each night and speakers will be the Rev. Ralph Baker, pastor of Mount Zion Freewill Baptist Church, on Monday; the Rev. Joey Pettis, pastor of New Zion Freewill Baptist Church, on Tuesday; and the Rev. Larry Sowell, pastor of Pleasant Hill Freewill Baptist Church in Headland, on Wednesday.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host revival services July 29-Aug. 2 at 7 p.m. nightly. Speaker for the week will be Dr. Vincent T. Owens, pastor of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan.
Smithville Missionary Baptist Church, 160 W. Smithville Road, Dothan, will hold its annual revival July 31-Aug. 2 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest speaker will be Superintendent Elder Eugene Smith of Jackson Chapel Church of God in Christ in Abbeville. The public is invited.
Dothan-Eufaula District AME Church will host a retirement celebration Aug. 9-11 for Presiding Elder David E. Reddick, who has served as part of the Southeast Alabama Conference for over 42 years. He will retire in September. Activities will include: gospel music celebration, Aug. 9 at 6:30 p.m. at St. Peter AME Church, 401 Hollon St., in Headland; a banquet, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. at Lakepoint Resort in Eufaula with the Rev. Bobby B. Cox Jr., pastor of Mount Calvary AME Church in Towson, Maryland, speaking; and a Sunday worship service on Aug. 11 at 2:30 p.m. at Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., in Dothan. Bishop Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church, will deliver the Aug. 11 sermon. For additional information, contact Sherryl Whiting, celebration co-chair, at 334-796-0154.
North Highland Baptist Church, 407 Houston St., Dothan, will host a Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 1-5 p.m. Registrations starts at 12:30 p.m. There will be activities for all ages and all events are free. There will arts and crafts, a water slide (bring towel), inflatables, games, food, school supplies, door prizes and resource people. Call 334-792-8192 for information.
St. Paul Church of God in Christ, 711 Oak St., Ashford, will celebrate the second pastoral anniversary for the church’s pastor and his wife, Elder Julius and Vonda Culver, on Sunday, Aug. 11, with a service at 3 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor Hal Reynolds Jr. of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Abbeville. Call 334-899-4996 for more information.
Faith Deliverance Ministry of Berachah Inc., 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, will hold Vacation Bible School Aug. 14-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 5 and older. For applications, consent forms and itinerary, contact youth pastor S. Sherman at 334-678-1744.
