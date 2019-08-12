Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will hold its annual revival Aug. 12-16 with services at 7 p.m. Guest pastor will be Pastor Jackson Glover of Greater St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Pinckard.
Faith Deliverance Ministry of Berachah Inc., 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, will hold Vacation Bible School Aug. 14-16 from 6-8:30 p.m. for ages 5 and older. For applications, consent forms and itinerary, contact youth pastor S. Sherman at 334-678-1744.
Aglow International Meeting will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise. Guest speaker will be Kim Dean Duren from Dothan. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host the Giles Family of Ozark, Aug. 17; Sonrise Alabama of Daleville, Aug. 24; Jesse Tadlock of Montgomery, Aug. 31. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host local talent, Aug. 17; The Dennis Family of Millbrook, Aug. 24; Martha Whitrock of Malvern, Aug. 31; Mercy’s Echoes on Sept. 14; local talent on Sept. 21; Chosen Ministry of Marianna, Fla., Sept. 25. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Parks Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, will hold a 113th Church Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Aug. 18, during the 11 a.m. worship service. Guest preacher for the service will be Bishop Harry L. Seawright, presiding prelate of the Ninth Episcopal District of the AME Church. For more information, call 334-794-4811.
Troy Community Church on Henderson Highway will host country music recording artist Jeff Bates on Sunday, Aug. 18. During the 10 a.m. worship service, Bates will share his testimony through song and story of how he went from a world of drugs, alcohol and jail to finding Jesus. The public is welcome to attend at no charge and a love offering will be collected at the service.
Balkum Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 10014 County Road 53, Headland, will hold its annual revival Aug. 20-22 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be Dr. C.A. Hammond.
The New Hope Freewill Baptist Church, 3819 County Road 31, Abbeville, will host its annual Men’s and Women’s Day on Sunday, Aug. 25, beginning at 2:30 p.m. Evangelist Manny Kirkland of Mount Enon Baptist Church in Dothan will deliver the sermon. Dinner will be served. All churches are invited to attend.
The Coffee County Baptist Women on Mission will sponsor a prayer walk on Sunday, Aug. 25, at 4 p.m. at all city and Coffee County schools. All denominations are welcome to come to the school of their choice to pray for students, teachers and school officials while walking the campus.
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist Church, County Road 181, Shorterville, will hold its annual revival Aug. 27-29 at 7 p.m. nightly. Guest evangelist will be the Rev. Richard O. Wilson of St. John Missionary Baptist Church in Gordon.
Rocky Mount Missionary Baptist Church, 457 County Road 42, Abbeville, will celebrate Men’s and Women’s Day Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 15, at 2:30 p.m. Guest speaker will be Pastor James Turner of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Abbeville and First Missionary Baptist Church in Shorterville.
The Women’s Missionary Society Annual Day and the Young Person’s Division meeting representing the Southeast Conference of the AME Church will be held at Parks Chapel AME Church in Dothan on Saturday, Sept. 21. The opening session will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The Southeast Alabama Conference of the AME Church will meet Sept. 24-27. Host church is Hines Chapel AME Church of Dothan.
