Mabson United Methodist Church, 2883 E. County Road 36, in Ozark will host a Fifth Sunday Sing on Dec. 29 starting at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend. The church is on the corner of East County Road 36 and County Road 20 South.
Wilburn & Wilburn from Anniston will perform at Chancellor Assembly of God Church on Sunday, Dec. 29, at 5 p.m. Chancellor Assembly is located at 10527 N. State Highway 27 in Chancellor. Wilburn & Wilburn is a father and son singing team who has had several top 10 songs on gospel music charts.
ACTS Ministries of Harris Temple Church of God in Christ will host an End of the Year Revival on Dec. 30-31. On Monday, Dec. 30, services will be held at New Jerusalem Church of God in Christ in Enterprise and will begin at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, Dec. 31, services will be held at Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba and will begin at 10 p.m. The guest speakers for this revival will be Elder Steve and Evangelist Sheila Gunter. Everyone is invited to attend.
Daleville Christian Fellowship Worship Center will host a youth Watch Night lock-in on Dec. 31 from 9:30 p.m. to midnight in the church’s community life center at 1 Martin Luther King Jr. Circle in Daleville. For all youth ages 12 to 18. There will be food, games and karaoke. The church will also host a Watch Night service starting at 9:30 p.m. Call 334-598-6279 for more information.
Smithville Missionary Church, 160 W. Smithville Road, Dothan, will host its 2020 Gospel Explosion on Saturday, Jan. 4, starting at 6 p.m. The gospel sing will feature: The Jordan Aires of Enterprise; Sincere Praise of Fort Gaines, Georgia; Ever Ready of Dothan; Spiritual Land of Headland; S.O.C.S. gospel singers of Dothan; Sensational Golden Bells of Headland; Florida Gospel Singers of Malone; Loving Sisters of Enterprise; True Faith of Abbeville; Solid Rock of Marianna, Florida; and Fishers of Men of Marianna. All groups and choirs are welcome. Proceeds will go to the church’s building fund. For more information, call L.C. Williams at 334-405-3064 or the Rev. Jim Berry at 334-200-8206.
Light of the World Ministries Church of God in Christ, 1366 Highway 84 E. in Daleville, will host a missionary revival on Jan. 5 at 6 p.m. and Jan. 6 at 7 p.m.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will hold a 24th Appreciation program for Pastor Wilbert Dawsey and first lady Alice Dawsey on Sunday, Feb. 2, at 2:30 p.m. Guest pastor will be Vincent T. Owens of Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church in Dothan.
ACTS Ministries of Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba will host an Evangelistic/Prophetic Youth Conference on Jan. 30-Feb. 1. Services for Jan. 30-31 will begin at 7 p.m. The service on Feb. 1 will begin at 6 p.m. The guest speakers will be Co-Pastor Lois Russell on Jan. 30 and Pastor Tirrell Glover on Jan. 31. The ACTS Ministries youth pastor, Elder Rodrick Caldwell, will be honored on Feb. 1.
