Dothan area church services

Fadette Pentecostal Ministries will host revival services on Feb. 2 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. as well as Feb. 3-6 at 7 p.m. Guest speaker will be the evangelist and missionary Fred Wynn. Everyone is welcome. The church is located at 5161 S. State Highway 103 in Fadette. Call 334-886-2102 for more information.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Citizens of Glory of Franklin, Tennessee, Feb. 7; Hearts of Praise of Pensacola, Florida, Feb. 8; The Millers of Chipley, Feb. 15; Byrd Family Bluegrass of Newville, Feb. 22; Transformed of Dothan, Feb. 29. Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Walter Wilson of Dothan, Feb. 8; local talent night, Feb. 15; Jerry Brown of Dothan, Feb. 22; Lighthouse Trio and local talent on Feb. 29; Ken Robertson of Panama City, Florida, March 7; Mark Cave of Pollard, Arkansas, March 14; local talent, March 21; and Billy Gene Dickerson of Ashford on March 28. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center will host its fifth annual Black History Month Program on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Linda Evans at 334-774-1039 or 334-498-6587.
Friendship African Methodist Episcopal Church in Ozark will celebrate its annual Founder's Day and Black History Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 9, at 11 a.m. The theme is “From these Roots: Honoring & Recognizing Local Contributors to Black History” and the church will honor its own history-making and lifetime member, NFL legend Wilbur Jackson of Ozark. The public is invited. For more information, call Mary Harper Sanders at 334-299-0030. The church is located at Dale County Road 30.
Joint revival services for First Baptist Church in New Brockton and Calvary Baptist Church in Enterprise will be held Sunday, Feb. 9, through Wednesday, Feb. 12. Services will be held at Calvary Baptist, 1837 Highway 51, Enterprise, on Sunday at 6 p.m. and Monday at 7 p.m. and at First Baptist, 105 E. McKinnon St., New Brockton, on Tuesday and Wednesday at 7 p.m. Speaker will be Don Graham, international evangelist, from Clanton. Worship leader will be Danny Williams, music minister at Mount Gilead Baptist Church in Dothan. For more information, call 334-894-6220.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church, 1009 W. Maple Avenue, Geneva, will host the next 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 11, at 11 a.m. This non-denominational monthly event is held the second Tuesday from 11 a.m. until noon and is open to anyone. The cost is $6 per person. Jeff Brannon, CEO of Wiregrass Medical Center & Nursing Home, will present the program. Attendees should contact their table hostess by Tuesday, Feb. 4, to make or cancel your reservation. Those who have never been to a 39ers C.L.U.B. meeting can call the church office at 334-684-9617 to make a reservation. The acrostic stands for “Christians Living Under the Blood!”
ACTS Ministries COGIC will host The Fragrance of Worship Concert on Feb. 15 at 6 p.m. at Harris Temple Church of God in Christ in Elba. The guest clinician for this concert will be Pastor Alekia J. Luckett. The rehearsals for the concert will be Thursday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. at Harris Temple. All age groups, choirs, praise teams and musicians are invited to attend this gospel music celebration.
Aglow International’s Enterprise Community Lighthouse Meeting will be on Saturday, Feb. 15, at Po Folks Restaurant in Enterprise at 10 a.m. Guest Speaker is Rose Stephens from Dothan. For more information, call 334-496-9683.
Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church in Marianna, Florida, will have worship services celebrating the restoration and rededication of the church sanctuary on Feb. 16. Services will begin with Sunday school at 9:30 a.m.; followed by an 11 a.m. worship service with the Rev. Ronald B. Kelly, Associate Minister of Greengrove Missionary Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia, and conclude with a 2:30 p.m. service with Bishop Adrian Abner and the St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church family of Sneads, Florida. Lunch will be served immediately after the morning service. Poplar Springs Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2662 Black Road. For more information, call 850-482-4693.
Harris Temple Church of God in Christ, 747 Adams Ave., Elba, will hold a Pastoral Anniversary Celebration on Sunday, Feb. 16, to honor Superintendent W.K. Ellison for 29 years of service. Worship services will be held at 11 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Guest speaker for the afternoon service will be Superintendent Jimmy Allen.
The Fresh Grounded Faith women's event will be held on Feb. 21-22 in Enterprise. The conference is being organized and co-hosted by nine churches in the area and will be held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center. The event will feature author Jennifer Rothschild, who founded Fresh Grounded Faith. The conference will take place on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Feb. 22, from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at http://bit.ly/FGFEnterprise20 or by calling First Baptist Church Enterprise at 334-393-5683. Ticket prices begin at $44 for groups of 10 or more and $49 for individuals before the early bird deadline of Jan. 27. For groups of 10 or more, call 800-859-7992.
Pursuit ’20 Men’s Conference will be held Feb. 21-22 at the Dothan Civic Center. Hosted by Pursuit Family Ministries, conference tickets are $25. Events will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, from 7-10 p.m. with Brodie Croyle and Bill Searcey speaking. Croyle is executive director of the Christian children’s home Big Oak Ranch and is a former quarterback for the University of Alabama and the Kansas City Chiefs. Searcey, a member of the University of Alabama National Championship football teams in 1978 and 1979, is author of the book, “High Tide: A Story of Football, Freefall, and Forgiveness.” On Saturday, events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with Rick Burgess, co-host of the nationally-syndicated Rick and Bubba Show, and Rich Wingo speaking. A member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Wingo is a former NFL middle linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and was also a part of the 1978 National Championship team at the University of Alabama. For more information, visit pursuitmensconference.org.
Maple Avenue Baptist Church in Geneva will be hosting the Dixie Echoes in concert on March 1 at 6 p.m. Admission is free; a love offering taken during the program.
New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 2627 Kinsey Road, Dothan, will host a Ninth Pastor Anniversary celebration for the Rev. Norman Fryer and first lady Wanda Fryer on Sunday, March 22. Services will be held at 11 a.m. with Minister Danny J. Coachman of Antioch Baptist Church in Dothan and the Rev. Freddie Flowers of St. Paul AME Church in Ozark. Everyone in the Wiregrass is invited. Lunch will be served. Call 334-673-9770 for more information.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.