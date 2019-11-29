dothan church services

Pondtown United Methodist Church in Hartford will host support group meetings on Tuesdays, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10, at 2 p.m. for those who are dealing with the loss of a loved one during the holidays. The church is located off County Road 16. For more information, call 334-723-5457 or email Jmeadows2010@gmail.com.
County Line Baptist Church, 1000 Highway 92, Enterprise, will host A Night in Bethlehem on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 5 p.m. Attendees will experience the shops of Bethlehem, a Roman soldier on horseback and a live Nativity. There will be a time for fellowship and Christmas caroling at the end. Call 334-347-6082 for more information.
Burdeshaw Street Missionary Baptist Church, 714 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, will host “A Celebration of Our Savior’s Birth” on Saturday, Dec. 7, at 6 p.m. Minister Eric Dawsey of Burdeshaw Street Baptist will speak. For more information, call Sister Dorothy Cogman at 334-446-9366.
Grimes Gospel Lighthouse, 1512 County Road 25, Grimes, will host Big Mo of Headland, Dec. 7; and local talent on Dec. 14. Music starts at 7 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Grimes Gospel Lighthouse will be closed for the Christmas holidays after the Dec. 14 performance. Call 334-983-4654 or 334-714-4658 for more information.
Klondyke Gospel Music Center, located between Newton and Ozark at 3885 Highway 123 S., will host Deep South Blue Grass of Midland City, Dec. 7; Tranzformed of Dothan, Dec. 14 (final concert for the year). Music starts at 7 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, contact Ron Jeffers, president and concert coordinator, at 334-797-9862.
Damascus Baptist Church, 774 County Road 547, Elba, will host a southern gospel Christmas concert by the Troy Burns Family on Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. Call 334-894-6382 for more information.
The Coffee County Baptist Association’s Never Alone Widows Ministry will host a Christmas party on Monday, Dec. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at the association’s office at 603 E. McKinnon St. in New Brockton. Attendees are asked to bring a finger food to share and a $5 gift to play Dirty Santa. Call 334-894-6411 to RSVP or for more information.
The Pondtown Christian Women’s Tea will be held Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 2 p.m. at Pondtown United Methodist Church, located off County Road 16 in Hartford. Free admission. For information, send a text to 334-723-5457.
Aglow Community Lighthouse of Enterprise will meet Saturday, Dec. 21, at 10 a.m. at Po Folks Restaurant. Guest speaker will be Kaye Chancey from Samson. For more information, call 334-406-9683.
Lively Stones Ministries Worship Center, 187 Parker Hills Drive, Ozark, will host its annual Senior Citizens Christmas Prayer Breakfast on Saturday, Dec. 21, 8 a.m. Tickets are $10 per person. For more information, call 334-733-1887 or 334-498-6587, or the church at 334-774-1039.
