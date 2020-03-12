Egg Quest returns to Botanical Gardens

Two dozen large eggs painted by local students will be on display at the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens through Easter Sunday.
The public art project Egg Quest features four-foot wooden eggs along the walking trail that winds through the botanical gardens on Headland Avenue. This is the second year for the Egg Quest display, which will continue through April 12.
The eggs were painted by art students from Carver Magnet School, Highlands Elementary School, Beverlye Intermediate School for the Arts, Wicksburg High School, Webb Elementary School, Rehobeth Elementary School, Cottonwood Elementary School, Houston Academy, Northside Methodist Academy, and Classic Conversations home school group.
A children’s map and questionnaire will assist families in finding the eggs throughout the gardens. A completed questionnaire, including a vote for your favorite egg, makes a child eligible to win a large Easter basket in a drawing that will be held on Sunday, April 5.
On April 5, admission to the botanical gardens will be free from 2 to 4 p.m. In addition to the Easter basket drawing, afternoon activities will include children’s games, a visit from the Easter Bunny, gardening activities and more. Dothan Ice Cream will be present for those wishing to purchase a cool treat.
The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens is located at 5130 Headland Ave. in Dothan. The pet-friendly (must be on leash) facility is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., seven days a week. Regular admission is $5 for adults age 16 and above and free for ages 15 and under and garden members. For more information, call 334-793-3224 or visit www.DABG.com.
