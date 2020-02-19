Faith-based events set for Friday and Saturday

Two faith-based events will be held in the Wiregrass this weekend – one for men and one for women.
While the 2020 Pursuit Men’s Conference will be held Feb. 21 and Feb. 22 at the Dothan Civic Center, a Fresh Grounded Faith women's event will be held at the Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center, also on Friday and Saturday.
“We do hope that they are able to come and leave refreshed and filled up with the Lord just to be able to overflow to others in their lives,” said Kelli Owens, the local coordinator for the Fresh Ground Faith event. “The women coming will be coming with different baggage, different burdens, for different reasons. We know that the Lord will meet every need that walks through that door. We can’t wait to see how he just overflows in that room and just fill the hearts and helps us meet all the needs.”
Women of different denominations will gather to hear the founder of Fresh Grounded Faith Jennifer Rothschild, who has previously held Fresh Grounded Faith events in both Dothan and Enterprise. Rothschild, an author and Bible teacher, became blind at age 15. Her personal story resonates with people, Owens said.
“One thing I love about Jennifer is she is so real; she’s just an everyday person trying to live an everyday life,” Owens said.
The event will also feature stroke survivor and storyteller Katherine Wolf and worship led by award-winning recording artist Meredith Andrews. The Enterprise High School Performing Arts Center is located at 1801 Boll Weevil Circle.
Fresh Ground Faith is being hosted by nine local churches and will take place on Friday from 7-9:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase at http://bit.ly/FGFEnterprise20 or by calling First Baptist Church Enterprise at 334-393-5683. For groups of 10 or more, call 800-859-7992.
This is the first year for the Pursuit Men’s Conference, hosted by the Wiregrass-based nonprofit Pursuit Family Ministries, founded in 2019. The plan is for the conference to become an annual event, Pursuit Family Ministries Executive Director Heath Fountain said.
Fountain, who also oversees the men’s ministry at El Bethel Baptist Church in Chancellor, said he hopes the conference will help men on their spiritual journey.
It’s a chance, Fountain said, for men to be spoken to about faith from a man’s perspective.
“I think we have taken success as a man and we’ve tied it to sex, money and power and if you have those things then you’re successful as far as the world’s considered; but, if we look at that from a spiritual standpoint, that’s not true,” Fountain said. “Success comes from being who God has called you to be.”
The Pursuit conference will feature radio personality Rick Burgess, co-host of the syndicated Rick and Bubba Show, along with several former University of Alabama football players. The conference will be 7-10 p.m. on Friday featuring Brodie Croyle and Bill Searcey speaking.
Croyle is executive director of the Christian children’s home Big Oak Ranch and is a former quarterback for the University of Alabama and the Kansas City Chiefs. Searcey, a member of the University of Alabama National Championship football teams in 1978 and 1979, is author of the book, “High Tide: A Story of Football, Freefall, and Forgiveness.”
On Saturday, Pursuit events will be held from 9 a.m. to noon with Burgess and Rich Wingo speaking. A member of the Alabama House of Representatives, Wingo is a former NFL middle linebacker for the Green Bay Packers and was also a part of the 1978 National Championship team at the University of Alabama.
“We were just looking for godly men who would resonate with people in our area,” Fountain said.
Registration is $25; visit pursuitmensconference.org for more information.
