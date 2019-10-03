Dothan’s Cultural Arts Center will offer art classes this fall with activities for children and adults.
Class schedules are both after school and mornings, and allow for children and adults to choose those classes that work for them. Registration deadline is two days before a class is scheduled to start. Payment is due the first day of class.
The Cultural Arts Center is located at 909 S. St. Andrews St. in Dothan. For more information or to register for a class, call 334-699-2787 or visit www.theculturalartscenter.org.
Classes are held in the center’s Messy Space Art Studio behind the main building.
For children and youth
- Pumpkins on Canvas – Oct. 14 and 21, 10-11 a.m., ages 10-14. Explore painting on canvas with pumpkins of all sizes, shapes and colors. Learn techniques for shading, outlining and perspective through acrylics. Instructor: Dawn Clay. Cost: $20 for 2 sessions.
- Hungry Caterpillar Art – Oct. 28, 10-11 a.m., ages 6-10. Create Eric Carle’s famous caterpillar using a variety of shapes, colors and textures. Fun way to explore art through texture and color. Read the book before you come to make the time more meaningful. Instructor: Dawn Clay. Cost: $10 for 1 session.
- Draw & Sketch – Oct. 14, 21, 28, 4-5 p.m., ages 10-12. This class will help improve your eye for perspective, shape, and design. Instructor: Dawn Clay. Cost: $105 for 3 sessions.
- Watercolor with Ann, Oct. 15, 3:30-4:30 p.m., ages 5-7. Watercolor using tools other than brush, such as pencils and a Q-Tip. Class focuses on blending, color theory and finger dexterity. Instructor: Ann Cotton. Cost: $10.
- Friday Fun – Craft projects for kids ages 6-10 held from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Oct. 4, Cheerio Birdfeeders with Dawn, $10; Oct. 11 and 18, Painted Papers with Dawn, $20 for 2 classes; Oct. 25, Paper Frogs with Dawn, $5.
Classes for adults
- Art with Dawn – Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m.; all supplies provided. Oct. 2, Pumpkin Painting for Fall (acrylics), $30; Oct. 16, Pinecone Flower Craft, $10; Oct. 23, Folkart Painting (acrylics), $30; Oct. 30, Autumn Trees (watercolor), $30. For information or to register, email Dawn_Clay@hotmail.com.
- Ceramics with Tammy – Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., all supplies provided. Art of painting ceramics. Supplies provided to get you started. Cost is $5 per class each Wednesday you come plus the cost to purchase any ceramic item you want to paint. For information or to register, call 334-547-8011.
- Acrylics or Oil Class with Ben – Thursdays, 9 a.m.-12 p.m., $120 a month, supplies provided. Artist Ben King will teach you how to use acrylic or oil paints in a small class setting and individual instruction. For information and to register, email Ben at joshuabenking@ymail.com.
- Adult Pottery Classes with Lynn Koning – Thursdays, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. or 6:30-8 p.m., $60 a month plus cost of clay for each project. Start with handbuilding and move to a pottery wheel before you know it. For more information and to register, call Koning at 334-983-4804 or 334-405-8424.
- Acrylics with Regina – First Saturday of each month, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get started painting with acrylics. All supplies provided. For more information and to register, call 334-792-8780.
