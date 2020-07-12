Weather Alert

...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN HOUSTON COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...JACKSON...BAY...NORTHERN CALHOUN...SOUTHERN WALTON AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...CENTRAL DECATUR AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES IN SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA UNTIL 930 PM EDT/830 PM CDT/... AT 837 PM EDT/737 PM CDT/, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING STRONG THUNDERSTORMS ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM 8 MILES EAST OF COTTONWOOD TO 11 MILES WEST OF VERNON TO NEAR SANTA ROSA BEACH. MOVEMENT WAS SOUTHEAST AT 30 MPH. WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH THESE STORMS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... PANAMA CITY, LYNN HAVEN, PANAMA CITY BEACH, VERNON, SANTA ROSA BEACH, MARIANNA, CHIPLEY, BAINBRIDGE, DONALSONVILLE, WEST BAINBRIDGE, CHATTAHOOCHEE, EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, BRADFORD, LIVE OAK, MALONE, SNEADS, FREEPORT, COTTONDALE, GRAND RIDGE AND GREENWOOD. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1100 PM EDT/1000 PM CDT/ FOR SOUTHEASTERN ALABAMA...THE PANHANDLE OF FLORIDA...AND SOUTHWESTERN GEORGIA.