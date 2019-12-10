The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens won’t let a little rain stop its annual Christmas light display Gardens Aglow.
With a threat of rain for Friday when Gardens Aglow would normally be open, the gardens will host the walking tour on Saturday, Dec. 14.
Tours are from 5-8 p.m. with the last admission taken at 7:30 p.m. The seventh annual Gardens Aglow will continue each Friday evening until Dec. 27.
Visitors walk a portion of the paved garden trails to see Christmas lights and lighted holiday displays. They can also enjoy Christmas music, hot chocolate, cookies and visits with Santa Claus. Attendees are encouraged to bring flashlights to search for surprises in the trees.
Wheelchairs, strollers, pulled wagons and leashed dogs are welcome each night.
Cost is $8 per person and free for children 8 and under. For more information, call 334-793-3224.
