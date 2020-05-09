Hearing Aid contest deadline extended to May 15

The deadline has been extended to enter the annual hearing aid contest sponsored by Physicians Hearing Center in collaboration with the Dothan Eagle.
Entries will be accepted until Friday, May 15. The winners receive free hearing aids.
Cost is a major factor for why many people delay getting hearing aids. Devices can run from $2,000 for an economy set up to $7,000 or more for devices that provide more sound clarity and background noise reduction.
The essay contest has been held since the early 2000s. Readers are asked to submit a short essay — whether a page or just a simple paragraph — about why they or someone they know needs a pair of hearing aids. A free hearing evaluation is done at Physicians Hearing Center, located inside the Doctor’s Building of Flowers Hospital in Dothan, as part of the contest. Please include the name of the nominee and a contact phone number with the essay.
Only Wiregrass residents are eligible to win hearing aids and must agree to the hearing evaluation so that the level of hearing loss can be determined.
Essays may be submitted by email at aussery@dothaneagle.com or by mail in care of Peggy Ussery, Dothan Eagle, 227 N. Oates St., Dothan, AL 36303.
Winners will be announced later in May, which is Better Hearing and Speech Month.
