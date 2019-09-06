Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 12-16 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

231 Marathon, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 95, Limited Food

AFC Sushi at Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

AFC Sushi at Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 100, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1010, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 95, Limited Food

Bossman's Seafood, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/12/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 8/12/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Denton Road U.M.C. Childcare, 2410 Denton Road, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service

Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/15/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 93, Hotel/Motel

Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 8/16/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/15/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

J.'s Shack, 509 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/13/2019, 95, Mobile Food Service

Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 92, Day Care Food Service

Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 8/16/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service

Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 6, Dothan, 8/12/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/12/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 98, Retail Food Store

Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Road, Dothan, 8/16/2019, 99, School Lunchroom - Public

Southeast Health Temporary Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 2, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sun Valley Market & Deli #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 8/12/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Sun Valley Market & Deli #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/16/2019, 98, Limited Food

Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 95, Retail Food Store

Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 8/16/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

