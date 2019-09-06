Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 12-16 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
231 Marathon, 4684 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 95, Limited Food
AFC Sushi at Publix #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
AFC Sushi at Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 100, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1010, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Beeline #505, 1421 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 95, Limited Food
Bossman's Seafood, 4636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Checkers #255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/12/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cottonwood High School, 663 Houston St., Cottonwood, 8/12/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Cowboy's, 4657 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Denton Road U.M.C. Childcare, 2410 Denton Road, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service
Dickey's Barbecue Pit, 2115 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/15/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club & Hotel, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 93, Hotel/Motel
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/14/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 8/16/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hots Deli, 180 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
IHOP #4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Italian Express, 1390 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/15/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
J.'s Shack, 509 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/13/2019, 95, Mobile Food Service
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 92, Day Care Food Service
Little Scholars Academy, 642 S. Alice St., Dothan, 8/16/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 6, Dothan, 8/12/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
One Stop Food Store, 6762 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/12/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Publix Produce Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 100, Retail Food Store
Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 99, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1375, 1620 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Retail Food Store
Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 700, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 98, Retail Food Store
Red Lobster #0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Road, Dothan, 8/16/2019, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Southeast Health Temporary Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/13/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Subway #4367, 224 Honeysuckle Road, Suite 2, Dothan, 8/15/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sun Valley Market & Deli #635, 12935 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 8/12/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sun Valley Market & Deli #637, 2437 Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 8/16/2019, 98, Limited Food
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 95, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/14/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post #3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 8/16/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.