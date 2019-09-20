Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 26-30 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
American Inn, 3118 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/26/2019, 94, Hotel/Motel
Ashford Elementary School, 100 Barfield St., Ashford, 8/30/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Ashford High School, 607 Church St., Ashford, 8/30/2019, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Beverlye Intermediate School, 1025 S. Beverlye, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Breeze-In Mart No. 3, 2552 S. State Highway 109, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Building Blocks Child Development Center, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 8/27/2019, 94, Day Care Food Service
Burger King No. 3610, 2203 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Carver School of Mathematics, Science & Technology, 1001 Webb Road, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Circle K No. 2721552, 302 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Circle K No. 2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Circle K No. 2723829, 4970 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Domino's, 2924 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Domino's Pizza, 2115 E. Main St., Suite 1, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan City Early Education Center, 1665 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan City School Headstart Center, 900 W. Powell, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 96, School Lunchroom - Public
Dothan Preparatory Academy, 1236 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/28/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Dunkin' Donuts, 2141 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 85, Food Service Establishment
Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 8/26/2019, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 8/28/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Girard Intermediate School, 600 Girard Ave., Dothan, 8/26/2019, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 8/26/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Goldfingers 84 West, 5540 W. Main St., Suite 11, Dothan, 8/28/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Guesthouse International Inn, 1075 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 94, Hotel/Motel
Hardee's of Dothan No. 5, 2727 S. Oates, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Suite 1, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Heard Elementary School, 201 Daniel Circle, Dothan, 8/28/2019, 95, School Lunchroom - Public
Hidden Lake Primary School, 1475 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Highlands Elementary, 1400 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 8/28/2019, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
HOBO Pantry No. 1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 8/30/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 6, 735 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 88, Limited Food
Kelly Springs Elementary, 1124 Kelly Springs Road, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
Little Rebels Learning Academy, 1062 Hadden Road, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service
Los Amigos, 220 N. Broadway St., Suites 3 & 4, Ashford, 8/30/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's No. 3267, 2101 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Morris Slingluff Elementary School, 4130 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
P.A.S.S. Academy, 201 E. Wilson St., Dothan, 8/29/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Papa John's No. 1906, 2004 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 8/26/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut No. 36051, 1912 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 88, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens South, 2231 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Suite 6, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Red Carpet Inn, 2841 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 8/29/2019, 92, Hotel/Motel
Rehobeth Elementary/Middle School, 5631 County Road 203, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Rehobeth High School, 373 Malvern Road, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 98, School Lunchroom - Public
River Nile Café, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 8/27/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Selma Street Elementary, 1501 W. Selma St., Dothan, 8/28/2019, 99, School Lunchroom - Public
Subway No. 7289, 2115 E. Main St., Suite 2, Dothan, 8/26/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sun Valley Market & Deli No. 618, 2747 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/30/2019, 96, Limited Food
Super 8 Motel, 2215 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/29/2019, 97, Hotel/Motel
Thirsty Pig (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Thirsty Pig Mobile Unit (The), 257 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 98, Mobile Food Service
Walmart No. 2534 (Bakery), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 (Deli), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 (Market), 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 96, Retail Food Store
Walmart No. 5769 (Bakery), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/28/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 5769 (Deli), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/28/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 5769 (Market), 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 8/28/2019, 98, Retail Food Store
Webb Elementary School, 178 Depot St., Webb, 8/30/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Wicksburg High School, 1172 State Highway 123, Newton, 8/28/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public
Wiregrass Elks Lodge No. 810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/27/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3205 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/30/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
ZTEC, 13668 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 8/28/2019, 88, Food Service Establishment
