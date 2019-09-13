Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Aug. 19-23 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #125, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/20/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

ABC Academy, 216 Montana St., Dothan, 8/19/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service

Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 8/21/2019, 99, Day Care Food Service

Brunson's, 4541 S. County Road 75, Pansey, 8/21/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Cherokee Food Depot #7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/20/2019, 94, Retail Food Store

Cold Stone Creamery, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Suite 11, Dothan, 8/22/2019, 98, Limited Food

Cottonwood Dragway, 222 Bud Moore Road, Ashford, 8/21/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dixie Curb Market, 312 E. Powell St., Dothan, 8/20/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/22/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Elks Lodge #1887, 3041 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 8/20/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan High School, 3209 Reeves Street, Dothan, 8/23/2019, 94, School Lunchroom - Public

Dothan Technology Center, 3165 Reeves St., Dothan, 8/23/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 8/19/2019, 98, Nursing Home Food Service

Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 8/21/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service

Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/22/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Hobo Pantry #29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 8/21/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Houligans, 3611 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1, Dothan, 8/22/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Little Caesar's Pizza #7, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 1, Dothan, 8/19/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Martin Drugstore (The), 536 Landmark Drive, Dothan, 8/23/2019, 99, Limited Food

Northside Methodist Gym Concession, 2600 Redmond Road, Dothan, 8/22/2019, 96, Limited Food

Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 8/19/2019, 96, Retail Food Store

Rainbow Christian Learning Center, 104 N. Herring St., Dothan, 8/19/2019, 92, Day Care Food Service

Red Roof Inn & Suites, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/23/2019, 92, Hotel/Motel

Red Roof Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3285 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/23/2019, 95, Limited Food

Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Suite 2, Dothan, 8/19/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 805, Dothan, 8/19/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/20/2019, 99, Retail Food Store

Sonic Drive-In #5742 (North), 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 8/22/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Subway of Dothan, 8390 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 8/20/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 8/19/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

