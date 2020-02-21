Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 1-31 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
AMC Dothan Pavillion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/29/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Arby's No. 5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 1/29/2020, 98, Daycare Food Service
Ashford Food Depot No. 7062, 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/24/2020, 89, Retail Food Store
Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 1/24/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Bama Country Food Store, 219 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Bar East 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. No. 2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Limited Food
Bird and Bakery, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Buffalo Wild Wings No. 421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Building Blocks Child Development Center, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 1/17/2020, 92, Daycare Food Service
Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 95, Daycare Food Service
Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 1/28/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Checkers No. 1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Checkers No. 254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Checkers No. 255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Cheddar's Casual Café No. 2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Cherokee Food Depot No. 7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 92, Retail Food Store
Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 1/21/2020, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Circle K No. 2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Coffee Bean (The), 1445 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Highway Mini-Mart, 912 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/30/2020, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Comfort Inn & Suites, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 94, Hotel/Motel
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 98, Limited Food
Cookie's Café, 201 6th Ave., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Cracker Barrel No. 384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Suite 3, Cowarts, 1/29/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 89, Food Service Establishment
Denton Road United Methodist Church Childcare, 2410 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 98, Daycare Food Service
Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 98, Hotel/Motel
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 1/6/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 1/6/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 95, Hotel/Motel
Econo Lodge of Dothan Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 96, Limited Food
Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 97, Nursing Home Food Service
Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/2/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Fish House on Wheels, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 97, Mobile Food Service
Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Fresh Foods, 6340 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 1/24/2020, 85, Retail Food Store
Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 1/29/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 1/29/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/21/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan No. 4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan No. 6, 4524 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 88, Food Service Establishment
Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 1/24/2020, 89, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 17, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 95, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry No. 25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 1/9/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 1/17/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 1/29/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
IHOP No. 4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Jack's Family Restaurant, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/9/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
J's Shack, 509 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/22/2020, 97, Mobile Food Service
KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates, Dothan, 1/9/2020, 95, Mobile Food Commissary
Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit 732, N. Oates, Dothan, 1/9/2020, 95, Mobile Food Service
Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service
Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 98, Daycare Food Service
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's No. 1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/21/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Meme K's Diner, 1970 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 1/29/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
O'Charley's No. 276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/2/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 91, Retail Food Store
Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Red Lobster No. 0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Suite 2, Dothan, 1/10/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club No. 8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 97, Retail Food Store
Sam's Club No. 8192 Bakery, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sam's Club No. 8192 Café, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Sandhar No. 1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 89, Limited Food
Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Retail Food Store
SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 100, School Lunchroom - Public
Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In No. 5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Southeast Health Temporary Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment
Southern Social Table & Tap, 2620 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Southside Baptist Child Development Center, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/2/2020, 97, Daycare Food Service
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 1/24/2020, 96, Limited Food
Subway No. 20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 1/29/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Sun Valley Market & Deli No. 625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/24/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 96, Retail Food Store
Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
Synergy Health & Fitness Center, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 94, Limited Food
Taco Bell No. 036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/22/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment
Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/29/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 87, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek-Bar West, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
The Crossing at Big Creek-The Yellow Rose, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment
Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/2/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment
Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 1/21/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
VFW Post No. 3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 97, Retail Food Store
Walmart No. 5769 Bakery, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 5769 Deli, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart No. 5769 Market, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 96 Retail Food Store
Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 1/10/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment
Wiregrass Elks Lodge No. 810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment
Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.