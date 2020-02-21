Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Jan. 1-31 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

AMC Dothan Pavillion 12, 4843 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/29/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Arby's No. 5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Christian Development Center, 500 Adams St., Ashford, 1/29/2020, 98, Daycare Food Service

Ashford Food Depot No. 7062, 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/24/2020, 89, Retail Food Store

Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 1/24/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Bama Country Food Store, 219 Fortner St., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Bar East 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. No. 2, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Beef O'Brady's, 2743 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Limited Food

Bird and Bakery, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Bojangles' Restaurant, 2794 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Buffalo Wild Wings No. 421, 3400 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Building Blocks Child Development Center, 1065 S. State Highway 605, Taylor, 1/17/2020, 92, Daycare Food Service

Calvary Weekday Ministry, 901 Montezuma Ave., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 95, Daycare Food Service

Captain Hook's Fish and Chicken, 520 N. Oates St., Dothan, 1/28/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Checkers No. 1122, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Checkers No. 254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Checkers No. 255, 3091 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Cheddar's Casual Café No. 2074, 4941 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Cherokee Food Depot No. 7002, 2423 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 92, Retail Food Store

Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

CiCi's Deli, 102 Montana St., Dothan, 1/21/2020, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Circle K No. 2723643, 4196 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Coffee Bean (The), 1445 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Coleman Center-Troy University, 504 University Drive, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Columbia Highway Mini-Mart, 912 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/30/2020, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Comfort Inn & Suites, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 94, Hotel/Motel

Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 98, Limited Food

Cookie's Café, 201 6th Ave., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Cracker Barrel No. 384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Suite 3, Cowarts, 1/29/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 89, Food Service Establishment

Denton Road United Methodist Church Childcare, 2410 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 98, Daycare Food Service

Dothan Bowling Lanes, 5727 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 98, Hotel/Motel

Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 1/6/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dothan National Golf Club Kitchen, 7410 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 1/6/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

Econo Lodge of Dothan, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 95, Hotel/Motel

Econo Lodge of Dothan Kitchen, 2910 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/6/2020, 96, Limited Food

Encompass Health Rehab, 1736 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 97, Nursing Home Food Service

Extendicare Health Center, 950 S. St. Andrews, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 99, Nursing Home Food Service

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/2/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Fish House on Wheels, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 97, Mobile Food Service

Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Fresh Foods, 6340 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 1/24/2020, 85, Retail Food Store

Funshine Play School, 120 N. County Road 33, Ashford, 1/29/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

Goldfingers of Dothan, 3656 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 1/29/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Hampton Inn & Suites Kitchen, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/21/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan No. 4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hardee's of Dothan No. 6, 4524 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 88, Food Service Establishment

Hasienda Azul Mexican Grill & Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry No. 1, 1986 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 1/24/2020, 89, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry No. 17, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/3/2020, 95, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry No. 25, 204 E. Church St., Columbia, 1/9/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry No. 27, 3731 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 1/17/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry No. 29, 20718 U.S. Highway 84 E., Gordon, 1/29/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Holiday Inn Express Kitchen, 4090 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

IHOP No. 4459, 3407 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant, 3401 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Jack's Family Restaurant, 915 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/9/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

J's Shack, 509 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 1/22/2020, 97, Mobile Food Service

KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates, Dothan, 1/9/2020, 95, Mobile Food Commissary

Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit 732, N. Oates, Dothan, 1/9/2020, 95, Mobile Food Service

Kiddie Kastle, 2266 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 96, Daycare Food Service

Little Stars Learning Center, 3348 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 98, Daycare Food Service

LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Marco's Pizza, 3119 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's No. 1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/21/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Meme K's Diner, 1970 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mildred's Restaurant & Tea Room, 401 N. Alice St., Dothan, 1/29/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

O'Charley's No. 276, 3320 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/23/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/2/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 767 W. Selma St., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 91, Retail Food Store

Recovery Room Bar, 2155 E. Main St., Dothan, 1/16/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Red Lobster No. 0271, 3116 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Rock 'N Roll Sushi, 103 Apple Ave., Suite 2, Dothan, 1/10/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sam's Club No. 8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 97, Retail Food Store

Sam's Club No. 8192 Bakery, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Sam's Club No. 8192 Café, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Sandhar No. 1, 1152 Third Ave., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 89, Limited Food

Seafood Services, 1861 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Retail Food Store

SEAYS Diversion Center, 2850 Horace Shepard Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 100, School Lunchroom - Public

Selma Street Market, 1351 E. Selma St., Dothan, 1/14/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Sonic Drive-In No. 5742, 4332 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Southeast Health Temporary Kitchen, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/13/2020, 98, Food Service Establishment

Southern Social Table & Tap, 2620 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/28/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Southside Baptist Child Development Center, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 1/2/2020, 97, Daycare Food Service

Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Stop N Save, 1826 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 1/24/2020, 96, Limited Food

Subway No. 20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway, Ashford, 1/29/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sun Valley Market & Deli No. 625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 1/24/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Supermercado El Torito, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 96, Retail Food Store

Supermercado El Torito Deli, 3753 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/27/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

Synergy Health & Fitness Center, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 94, Limited Food

Taco Bell No. 036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 1/22/2020, 90, Food Service Establishment

Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/14/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/29/2020, 94, Food Service Establishment

TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/31/2020, 87, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek-Bar West, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

The Crossing at Big Creek-The Yellow Rose, 300 Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/17/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 100, Food Service Establishment

Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 1/2/2020, 91, Food Service Establishment

Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 1/21/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

VFW Post No. 3073, 1426 Taylor Road, Dothan, 1/17/2020, 95, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 2534 Bakery, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 2534 Deli, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 2534 Market, 3300 S. Oates St., Dothan, 1/31/2020, 97, Retail Food Store

Walmart No. 5769 Bakery, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 5769 Deli, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 97, Food Service Establishment

Walmart No. 5769 Market, 3871 W. Main St., Dothan, 1/23/2020, 96 Retail Food Store

Which Wich, 105 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 1/10/2020, 92, Food Service Establishment

Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 1/31/2020, 99, Food Service Establishment

Wiregrass Elks Lodge No. 810, 862 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 1/30/2020, 96, Food Service Establishment

Zaxby's, 3801 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 1/22/2020, 93, Food Service Establishment

Tags

Load comments