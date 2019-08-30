Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 29-Aug. 9 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon Marathon #114, 3301 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/30/2019, 96, Limited Food

Ameri Foods #2, 198 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/30/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Ashford Food Depot #7062, 1860 Old Highway 84 E., Ashford, 8/9/2019, 91, Retail Food Store

Ashford Oriental Express, 301 Midland St., Ashford, 8/9/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment

Bama Country Food Store, 219 Fortner St., Dothan, 8/2/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Barbecue King LLC, 2201 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/5/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Bay Springs Chevron, 8285 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 8/8/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Bella's Fine Dining, 111 W. Troy St., Dothan, 7/29/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Broadway Café, 429 N. Broadway St., Ashford, 7/31/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chick-Fil-A East #3946, 1905 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/31/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Columbia Highway Mini-Mart, 912 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 8/1/2019, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Country Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3465 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/30/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Cracker Barrel #384, 3431 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/30/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Cultural Arts Center, 909 S. St. Andrews St., Dothan, 7/30/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Dakota Coffee Works, 4440 W. Main St., Suite 6, Dothan, 8/8/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dreamers Child Development Center, 1044 State Highway 92, Newton, 8/8/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service

El Maguey Authentic Mexican Restaurant LLC, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 3, Dothan, 7/30/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Exprezit, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 8/1/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

First Baptist Church, 300 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/29/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Gradic's Dairy Queen, 618 S. Alice St., Dothan, 8/2/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Houston County High School, 200 W. Church St., Columbia, 8/1/2019, 96, School Lunchroom - Public

Jimmy John's, 4440 W. Main St., Suite 5, Dothan, 8/8/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

KFC - J235064, 109 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/30/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

La Quinta Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3593 Ross Clark Circle NW, Dothan, 7/29/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Labamba Mexican Café (East), 141 Kelley Drive, Dothan, 8/5/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Patricia Lanes, 2208 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/31/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Pizza del Forno, 3675 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/29/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Playland Academy Child Care, 1836 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/31/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service

Raceway #6960, 3605 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/30/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Simply Cakes, 7985 U.S. Highway 84 W., Dothan, 8/8/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

South Oates Food Depot #7052, 1919 S. Oates St., Dothan, 8/5/2019, 93, Retail Food Store

Southeast Health Child Development Center, 302 Haven Drive, Dothan, 7/31/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service

Southside Baptist CDC, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 7/29/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

Subway #20623, 1932 Old Ashford Highway 84, Ashford, 8/9/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Sun Valley Market & Deli #625, 9415 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 7/31/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Uncle Bob's, 2109 Ross Clark Circle, Suites 11-14, Dothan, 7/31/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Webb Café, 7729 Highway 52 E., Webb, 8/1/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Webb Recreation Park, 6215 Old Webb Road, Webb, 8/1/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Zack's Family Restaurant, 1495 Headland Ave., Dothan, 7/30/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

