Houston County health scores
METRO CREATIVE IMAGE

Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 22-26 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A.W. Herndon #112, 1817 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/24/2019, 95, Limited Food

Beeline #643, 1378 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 7/25/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Blue Plate (The) South, 1975 Ross Clark Circle S., Suite 1, Dothan, 7/24/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Burger King #6534, 3182 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/24/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Eastside Child Care, 2846 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/22/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service

Executive Inn & Suites Kitchen, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2019, 92, Limited Food

Executive Inn and Suites, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2019, 91, Hotel/Motel

Fire Stone Wood Fired Pizza & Grill, 250 S. Oates St., Suite 1, Dothan, 7/24/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Deli, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/26/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Food Depot Market, 409 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 7/26/2019, 90, Retail Food Store

Hogan's Diner, 771 N. Range St., Dothan, 7/26/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Hunt's Restaurant Lounge & Oyster Bar, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 7/24/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Ichiban Buffet & Grill, 4863 Montgomery Highway, Suite 300, Dothan, 7/22/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

India's Tiny Tots, 404 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 7/26/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service

Ivey Farm Meats, 3342 Enon Road, Webb, 7/22/2019, 99, Retail Food Store

KBC on Foster, 151 N. Foster St., Suites 1 & 2, Dothan, 7/25/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Kickin Chicken Commissary, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/26/2019, 96, Mobile Food Commissary

Kickin Chicken Mobile Unit, 732 N. Oates St., Dothan, 7/26/2019, 97, Mobile Food Service

L&J Noah's Ark Daycare Center, 119 E. Selma St., Dothan, 7/25/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

La Parrilla Mexican Restaurant, 4771 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/22/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #1289, 3520 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/22/2019, 86, Food Service Establishment

Nanna's Soul Food & BBQ, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 7/26/2019, 96, Mobile Food Service

Oishi Sushi & Grill, 3522 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Piggly Wiggly, 119 E. Church St., Columbia, 7/22/2019, 96, Retail Food Store

R&B Café, 3902 Richland Road, Dothan, 7/26/2019, 96, Mobile Food Service

Run & Tell Fried Grill Kitchen, 983 N. Range St., Suite 1, Dothan, 7/26/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 7/22/2019, 1, Food Service Establishment

Smith's Tru-Value, 101 E. Church St., Columbia, 7/22/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Sonic Drive-In, 1067 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/25/2019, 87, Food Service Establishment

Taj Café, 3102 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/22/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Tush/Toddler Child Development Center, 1750 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/24/2019, 92, Day Care Food Service

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments