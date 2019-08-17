Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments July 8-19 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Alabama Slammer, 3011 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Angels Childcare and Academy, 1041 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 7/18/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service
Annie Pearl's Home Cooking, 4930 W. State Highway 52, Suite 20, Dothan, 7/11/2019, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Barberitos, 100 Apple Ave., Suite 6, Dothan, 7/12/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Baskin Robbins, 3064 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment
Bird & Bean Coffee House, 144 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/11/2019, 97, Limited Food
Bojangles Restaurant, 1074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bread of Life Ministries, 1182 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/11/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Burger King #12279, 1165 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 7/19/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Chili's Grill & Bar, 3083 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Choice Inn, 314 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/10/2019, 90, Hotel/Motel
Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 3, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Dunkin' Donuts, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Early Head Start, 545 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/16/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service
Faith Deliverance Ministries of Berachah, 1310 W. Carroll St., Dothan, 7/18/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fazoli's, 3421 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/16/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Five Guys Burgers, 4650 W. Main St., Suite 601, Dothan, 7/12/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Fortner Street Convenience, 1112 Fortner St., Dothan, 7/18/2019, 97, Limited Food
Freeman's Shur-Valu Foods, 1060 W. Main St., Dothan, 7/16/2019, 94, Retail Food Store
Hilton Garden Inn, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 98, Hotel/Motel
Hilton Garden Inn Kitchen, 171 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Holiday Inn Kitchen, 2740 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/10/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Convenience, 653 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 98, Limited Food
Krystal Company (DOA002), 1051 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/19/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Longhorn Steakhouse, 3411 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli West, 104 Apple Drive, Suite 5, Dothan, 7/12/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Mount Olive Christian Fellowship Church, 701 S. Appletree St., Dothan, 7/11/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
New Garden Chinese Restaurant, 3111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Panda Express #2774, 3777 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Pizza Hut #36058, 4412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Popeye's Louisiana Kitchens North, 3354 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Residence Inn by Marriott, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 97, Hotel/Motel
Residence Inn by Marriott Kitchen, 186 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 7/17/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Richie B's, 3590 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Robert's Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 7/11/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Stop and Go #8, 3184 Flynn Road, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Stix and Cones, 123 N. Foster St., Dothan, 7/11/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Suite 16, Dothan, 7/11/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Subway #52373 (Northside), 3455 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/16/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Subway (Walmart Northside), 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. County Road 605, Taylor, 7/11/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
TC Petro, 2329 S. Park Ave., Dothan, 7/18/2019, 95, Limited Food
Waffle House #335, 1925 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/19/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Bakery, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Deli, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Walmart #604 Market, 4310 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 7/18/2019, 98, Retail Food Store
Way to Grow Learning Center, 172 Prevatt Road, Dothan, 7/19/2019, 91, Day Care Food Service
