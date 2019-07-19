Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 24-July 5 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Adventureland Theme Park, 3738 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/27/2019, 98, Limited Food
Blue Plate (The), 3850 W. Main St., Suite 300, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Bourbon Street Candy Company, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 924, Dothan, 7/3/2019, 98, Limited Food
Burger King #2937, 4220 Ross Clark Circle N., Dothan, 7/1/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Captain D's Seafood #3695, 2236 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
China Wok, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 304, Dothan, 6/25/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Comfort Inn & Suites, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/2/2019, 98, Hotel/Motel
Comfort Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2227 E. Main St., Dothan, 7/2/2019, 98, Limited Food
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/26/2019, 96, Hotel/Motel
Full Moon Bar-B-Que, 3826 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/26/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
God's Lil Angels, 311 W. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 7/2/2019, 90, Day Care Food Service
Great American Cookie Company, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 310, Dothan, 7/3/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry #20, 3090 Denton Road, Dothan, 7/1/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 6/25/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service
Kyoto Sushi, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Suite 2, Dothan, 6/26/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza #2, 2312 S. Oates, Suite 4, Dothan, 7/2/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Little Caesar's Pizza, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 7/3/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Loyless Donuts Circle West, 3148 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment
Motel 6 #1233, 2907 Ross Clark Circle SW, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 93, Hotel/Motel
Old Mexico of Dothan, 2920 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/25/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #1695, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/26/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Pal-A-Roos Day Care, 1310 Hodgesville Road, Dothan, 6/27/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 4, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Ridgecrest Baptist Child Development Center, 1231 Fortner St., Dothan, 6/26/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service
S'More Dessert Company, 105 Cherokee St., Suite 3, Dothan, 6/26/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
S&M's Café, 200 E. Powell St., Dothan, 6/26/2019, 96, Mobile Food Commissary
Sakura Japanese Café, 2155 E. Main St., Suite 3, Dothan, 6/25/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Shell #143/Subway, 5825 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/25/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Subway #21390, 2004 Reeves St., Dothan, 7/1/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Synergy Health & Fitness Center, 329 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/25/2019, 99, Limited Food
Taco Bell #036369, 3056 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 7/3/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
TGI Friday's, 3370 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/28/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Thai House of Dothan, 4177 Montgomery Highway, Suite 10, Dothan, 6/26/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
The Dog House, 805 N. Cherry St., Dothan, 6/28/2019, 95, Mobile Food Service
Tropical Smoothie Café South, 1640 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 301, Dothan, 6/25/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's Hamburgers #307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 6/27/2019, 88, Food Service Establishment
