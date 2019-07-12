Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments June 17-21 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

A+ Childcare & Learning Academy, 3296 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/20/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service

ALCAZAR kitchen snack bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/20/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Arby's #5688, 124 Hospitality Lane, Dothan, 6/19/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

Arby's #5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/20/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/21/2019, 97, Retail Food Store

Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/21/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Best Western Dothan Inn and Suites kitchen, 1650 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/21/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service

Bishop's Home Style Cooking, 4143-4 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/20/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Brenda's Preparatory School, 1792 Headland Ave., Dothan, 6/19/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Suite 2, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/19/2019, 99, Retail Food Store

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 6/19/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Checkers #256, 2204 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/21/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

CiCi's Pizza, 3702 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 7, Dothan, 6/21/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Dante's Pizza, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 312, Dothan, 6/19/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Fish House on Wheels, 1501 Columbia Highway, Suite 1, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 97, Mobile Food Service

Fish House on Wheels Commissary, 1501 Columbia Highway, Suite 1, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Firehouse Subs, 3255 S. Oates St., Suite 8, Dothan, 6/19/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Firehouse Subs, 3850 W. Main St., Suite 806, Dothan, 6/20/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Goldfinger's (Cottonwood Corners), 1604 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 101, Dothan, 6/18/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry #17, 2977 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 96, Limited Food

Hungry Howie's #2307, 1209 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/18/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Logan's Roadhouse #468, 4753 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/18/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's #10439, 1081 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/18/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Mikata Japanese Steak House, 4600 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Moe's Southwest Grill, 4521 Montgomery Highway, Suite 5, Dothan, 6/18/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Nuts To Go, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Suite 5, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 1, Limited Food

Old Mill Restaurant, 2557 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 6/21/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Raceway #6927, 1581 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/18/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Ray's Restaurant, 1740 S. Oates St., Dothan, 6/19/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Subway #17864, 2336 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/21/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Super Canton, 2200 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 6/19/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Taco Bell, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 6/18/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment

Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Suite 300, Dothan, 6/17/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Waffle House #1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 6/20/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

