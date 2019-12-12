Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 21-Nov. 29 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

AFC Sushi at Publix #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 100, Food Service Establishment

Beeline Motel, 733 N. Oates St., Dothan, 10/22/2019, 92, Hotel/Motel

Bethesda Apostolic Temple Mobile Unit, 800 Lennox Ave., Dothan, 10/24/2019, 95, Mobile Food Service

Blackmon Grocery, 1101 Fountain St., Dothan, 10/23/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Cactus Flower Café, 5412 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/26/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Chow King Grill & Buffet, 3112 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/24/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Dunkin' Donuts, 4185 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/26/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Earnie's Food Truck, 3104 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/23/2019, 94, Mobile Food Service

El Maguey Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 4084 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Faine Elementary School (Jerry Lee), 1901 Stringer St., Dothan, 11/8/2019, 93, School Lunchroom - Public

Girard Primary School, 522 Girard Ave., Dothan, 11/8/2019, 97, School Lunchroom - Public

Golden Corral #699, 3340 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/28/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Hampton Inn & Suites, 4684 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/22/2019, 96, Hotel/Motel

Hunt's Seafood Market, 177 Campbellton Highway, Dothan, 10/23/2019, 96, Retail Food Store

Labamba Mexican Café #1, 3039 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/26/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Logan's Roadhouse, #468, 4753 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/26/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

McDonalds #33094 (84 West), 4740 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Newk's Eatery, 3468 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Olive Garden Italian Restaurant #169, 3360 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/4/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Outback Steakhouse #1264, 2925 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/26/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Providence Christian School, 4847 Murphy Mill Road, Dothan, 10/23/2019, 95, School Lunchroom - Private

Publix Bakery #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Publix Deli #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

Publix Produce Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 99, Retail Food Store

Publix Seafood Market #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 100, Retail Food Store

Publix Supermarket #1377, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 11/5/2019, 98, Retail Food Store

Rodeo Mexican Restaurant, 3251 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/26/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Serenity Island Club House, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 10/22/2019, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Serenity Island Club House Mobile Unit, 4148 Third Ave., Dothan, 10/22/2019, 97, Mobile Food Service

Starbucks #56873, 104 Rock Bridge Road, Dothan, 11/8/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Starbucks @ Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 11/8/2019, 98, Limited Food

Target/Starbucks T-1468, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 11/8/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Tartan Room, 200 S. Cherokee Ave., Dothan, 10/23/2019, 99, Limited Food

Towne Place Suites, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 10/22/2019, 97, Hotel/Motel

