Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 14-18 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
ALCAZAR Kitchen/Snack Bar, 6007 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/17/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Brannon Stand Christian Academy, 2487 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/17/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Byrd Feeder (The), 1971 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/17/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Celebration at Jones Crossing, 2031 Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/17/2019, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Charlotte’s Restaurant, 279 Fortner St., Suite 1, Dothan, 10/15/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Conestoga Steak House, 3549 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/16/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Gourmet, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/17/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Grand on Foster (The), 170 N. Foster St., Dothan, 10/15/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 32, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/16/2019, 96, Limited Food
KFC — J235065, 1801 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/18/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
KFC/Taco Bell — J235063, 4468 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/16/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Murphy USA No. 7691, 4454 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/15/2019, 95, Limited Food
S’More Dessert Company, 105 Cherokee St., Suite 3, Dothan, 10/15/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Sabores de Mi Tierra, 7990 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 10/18/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Smokey Joe’s Barbeque, 2031 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 10/17/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 1613, 4091 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/16/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Wendy’s Hamburgers No. 307, 2100 Ross Clark Circle S., Dothan, 10/15/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Wesley Place on Honeysuckle, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 10/15/2019, 95, Nursing Home Food Service
Wesley Place Rehab Inn Kitchen, 718 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 10/15/2019, 99, Nursing Home Food Service
Winn Dixie Bakery No. 457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/15/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Deli No. 457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/15/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winn Dixie Market No. 457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/15/2019, 97, Retail Food Store
Winn Dixie Seafood Market No. 457, 1151 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/15/2019, 97, Retail Food Store
