Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Oct. 7-11 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Adam’s Inn, 3145 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/9/2019, 92, Hotel/Motel

AMC Dothan 6, 209 Executive Park Drive, Dothan, 10/10/2019, 97, Limited Food

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar, 3050 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Boiler Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/9/2019, 98, Limited Food

Burger King No. 3345, 3092 Ross Clark Circle W., Dothan, 10/11/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Checkers No. 253, 1111 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/9/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Daybreak Suites Extended Stay, 2901 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/9/2019, 98, Hotel/Motel

Denny’s, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

HOBO Pantry No. 26, 2520 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/9/2019, 98, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry No. 12, 146 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/10/2019, 91, Limited Food

Hop-In No. 2, 2931 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/10/2019, 96, Limited Food

Hop-In No. 3, 3260 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 10/7/2019, 91, Limited Food

Intown Suites of Dothan, 2880 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/10/2019, 93, Hotel/Motel

La Quinta Inn & Suites, 3593 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/10/2019, 95, Hotel/Motel

Linden Street Grocery, 803 Linden St., Dothan, 10/9/2019, 97, Limited Food

On the Rise Academy, 1133 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/10/2019, 99, Limited Food

Petro South No. 222, 14341 U.S. Highway 231 S., Cottonwood, 10/9/2019, 91, Limited Food

Pilot Travel Center No. 603, 2190 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/11/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Raceway No. 988, 15809 U.S. Highway 231 S., Slocomb, 10/9/2019, 98, Limited Food

Raceway No. 758, 2585 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/10/2019, 96, Limited Food

Robert’s Grill, 5192 W. State Highway 52, Dothan, 10/7/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Roosevelt Room, 1369 Headland Ave., Dothan, 10/9/2019, 97, Limited Food

Shell No. 107, 3206 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/8/2019, 96, Limited Food

Smoothie King, 1368 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/8/2019, 97, Limited Food

Southeast Health Doctor’s Lounge, 1108 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 10/8/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Subway No. 40271, 4930 State Highway 52 W., Dothan, 10/7/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

T&T Foods, 5702 County Road 203, Rehobeth, 10/7/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Taylor Grocery, 1525 S. County Road, Taylor, 10/7/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Walker’s Deluxe Motel, 3212 E. Main St., Dothan, 10/9/2019, 92, Hotel/Motel

Walmart Fuel Kiosk, 3885 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/10/2019, 98, Limited Food

West Main Convenience, 1486 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/11/2019, 97, Limited Food

Winn Dixie Bakery No. 426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/8/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Deli No. 426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/8/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Winn Dixie Market No. 426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/8/2019, 95, Retail Food Store

Winn Dixie Seafood Market No. 426, 1571 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 10/8/2019, 97, Retail Food Store

