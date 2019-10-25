Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 30-Oct. 4 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
A+ Childcare & Learning Academy, 3296 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/4/2019, 90, Day Care Food Service
Arby’s No. 5690, 4037 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/4/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Axtion Air Park, 3523 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 203, Dothan, 10/2/2019, 95, Limited Food
Bullets Speakeasy, 176 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/3/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Chicken Salad Chick at Southeast Health, 1108 Ross Circle Clark, Dothan, 10/1/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Clarion Inn & Suites, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/4/2019, 95, Hotel/Motel
Clarion Inn & Suites Kitchen, 2195 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/4/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Continental Cinema Drive-in, 14200 Highway 84 W., Newton, 10/4/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Dobb’s Bar-B-Que, 2636 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/3/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Fast Lane No. 2, 1814 S. Oates St., Dothan, 10/1/2019, 96, Limited Food
Fly By Night Grill, 153 Mary Lou Lane, Suite 2, Dothan, 10/1/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Hardy’s Family Restaurant, 14750 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 10/4/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Howard Johnson, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/2/2019, 95, Hotel/Motel
Howard Johnson Kitchen, 2244 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/2/2019, 97, Limited Food
KT’s Pizza, 168 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/3/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Larry’s Bar-B-Que East, 1036 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/4/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Long John Silver’s, 3488 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 10/1/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
McDonald’s No. 4743, 619 W. Main St., Dothan, 10/4/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Mother Goose Kindergarten, 787 N. Park Ave., Dothan, 10/3/2019, 97, Day Care Food Service
Piggly Wiggly Discount Foods, 1140 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 10/1/2019, 95, Retail Food Store
Southside Kiddie Kollege, 1746 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, 10/1/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service
Subway No. 49658 (Westway), 4650 W. Main, Suite 807, Dothan, 10/4/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Tanda Room (The), 158 S. Foster St., Dothan, 10/3/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Teasers, 14634 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 10/4/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Wicksburg Café, 14625 U.S. Highway 84 W., Newton, 10/4/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
