Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 23-27 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
7 Kingz Wingz & Thingz, 121 E. Church St., Columbia, 9/25/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Arby's No. 5689, 3430 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/23/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Bar East, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 9/23/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Bar West, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 9/23/2019, 100, Food Service Establishment
Blue Bar & Grill, 3700 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 4, Dothan, 9/25/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Clean Eatz, 560 Westgate Parkway, Suites 1 & 2, Dothan, 9/25/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Columbia Food Mart, 101 S. Washington St., Columbia, 9/25/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
David's Pizza, 427 N. Broadway St., Suite 2, Ashford, 9/26/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Courtyard By Marriott Kitchen, 3040 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/25/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Dothan Livestock Restaurant, 9711 U.S. Highway 231 S., Dothan, 9/23/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Fresh Foods, 6340 Highway 84 E., Cowarts, 9/26/2019, 89, Retail Food Store
Hardee's of Dothan No. 4, 1086 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/26/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Hardee's of Dothan No. 6, 4524 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/25/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
HOBO Pantry No. 15, 2409 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/24/2019, 96, Limited Food
Hungry Howie's Pizza & Subs, 4650 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/26/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Kiddie Care Learning Center, 218 Graceland Drive, Dothan, 9/25/2019, 96, Day Care Food Service
Larry's Bar-B-Que West, 3115 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/25/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
LoLo's Mini Mart, 3439 Denton Road, Dothan, 9/24/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Magnolia Creek Lodge, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 9/23/2019, 100, Hotel/Motel
McLeod's Publick House, 5540 W. Main St., Suite 9, Dothan, 9/23/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Ms. Stella's Kitchen, 112 S. Main St., Columbia, 9/25/2019, 91, Food Service Establishment
Panda Chinese Restaurant, 3341 S. Oates St., Suite 105, Dothan, 9/23/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment
Pansey Grocery, 13076 U.S. Highway 84 E., Ashford, 9/26/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Precious One Day Care Center, 1328 Old Highway 84, Ashford, 9/26/2019, 99, Day Care Food Service
Shell No. 139, 1101 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 9/26/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Smoothie King No. 1576 (84 West), 103 Apple Ave., Suite 3, Dothan, 9/26/2019, 100, Limited Food
Sonic Drive-In (84 West), 4177 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/23/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Sonic Drive-In (South), 3371 S. Oates St., Dothan, 9/23/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Sun Valley Market No. 650, 2357 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/24/2019, 96, Limited Food
Things & Wings No. 4, 4650 W. Main St., Suites 808 & 809, Dothan, 9/23/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment
Top Thai Restaurant, 105 S. Woodburn Drive, Suite 3, Dothan, 9/25/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Twisted Spur (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 9/23/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Waffle House No. 1317, 2325 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/24/2019, 88, Food Service Establishment
Wendy's No. 344 (West), 101 Apple Ave., Dothan, 9/23/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Winchesters, 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 9/23/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
Yellow Rose (The), 300 Country Crossing Parkway, Cottonwood, 9/23/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment
