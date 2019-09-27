houston county health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 2-6 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

ACOM Bistro, 445 Health Science Blvd., Dothan, 9/3/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

Auntie Anne's Soft Pretzels, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 821, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Barrentine Fish Market, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/6/2019, 96, Retail Food Store

Barrentine Oyster Bar, 1722 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/6/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Breeze-In Mart No. 1, 2907 Jordan Ave., Cowarts, 9/3/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Breeze-In Mart No. 2, 315 Chevy Drive, Kinsey, 9/6/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Budget Inn, 1964 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 95, Hotel/Motel

Chick-Fil-A at Wiregrass Commons Mall, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 407, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

Columbia Highway Mini Mart Food Truck, 912 Columbia Highway, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 83, Mobile Food Service

Daily Grind Café (The), 33 S. Broad St., Suite 3, Cowarts, 9/3/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Dairy Queen, 3131 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Dothan Oriental Express, 1774 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/6/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Fairfield Inn, 3038 Ross Clark Circle SW, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 96, Hotel/Motel

Fairfield Inn Kitchen, 3038 Ross Clark Circle SW, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 98, Limited Food

Ivy League Academy, 800 W. Powell St., Dothan, 9/6/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

Kids United Child Development Center, 109 Wanda Court, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

La Leyenda Authentic Mexican Restaurant, 3085 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 92, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's No. 18941, 2251 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/6/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Ne Ne's Kitchen, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 404, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Oyster Bar of Dothan, 1155 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/6/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Parks Chapel AME Church, 1053 E. Selma St., Dothan, 9/5/2019, 96, Limited Food

Pig Out Bar-B-Que, 3033 Reeves St., Dothan, 9/6/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Roundabout Plantation, 321 Roundabout Drive, Dothan, 9/3/2019, 99, Limited Food

Sam's Club No. 8192, 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 97, Retail Food Store

Sam's Club No. 8192 (Bakery), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 99, Food Service Establishment

Sam's Club No. 8192 (Café), 3440 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Subs & More, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 410, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

The Yard, 900 Commons Drive, Suite 403, Dothan, 9/5/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Things & Wings, 2312 S. Oates St., Suite 2, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 88, Food Service Establishment

Vaughn Blumberg Center, 2902 Redmond Road, Dothan, 9/6/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Wendy's Hamburgers No. 303, 3456 Ross Clark Circle NW, Dothan, 9/4/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

