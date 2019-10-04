Houston County health scores
Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 9-13 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.

Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment

Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. No. 2310, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/11/2019, 93, Day Care Food Service

Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 9/13/2019, 97, Mobile Food Commissary

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 94, Retail Food Store

Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment

Checkers No. 254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Chuck E. Cheese's No. 703, 1001 Commons Drive, Suite 1, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Common Ground Etc., 832 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 99, Mobile Food Commissary

Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment

Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 9/11/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service

Eve's Garden, 2323 W. Main St., Suite 105, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 100, Limited Food

Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Suite 6, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment

Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/11/2019, 95, Limited Food

HOBO Pantry No. 4, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 95, Limited Food

Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service

Hop-In No. 1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 89, Limited Food

Los Amigos No. 2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment

Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Momma Goldberg's Deli of Dothan, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Suites 1-3, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Pantry (The), 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 98, Mobile Food Commissary

Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 4, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment

Rose Room (The), 2017 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 9/13/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment

Shell No. 116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment

Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/10/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service

Taco Bell No. 036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 9/10/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment

Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment

Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 100, Food Service Establishment

Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 98, Limited Food

