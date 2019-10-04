Here are the health scores for food and lodging establishments Sept. 9-13 as provided by the Houston County Health Department. A score of 1 means the establishment is new and has not been scored yet or is a food processor that does not get a score.
Name of establishment, street address, inspection date, score, and type of establishment
Barnes & Noble Booksellers Inc. No. 2310, 4601 Montgomery Highway, Suite 100, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Beulah Land Christian Academy, 280 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/11/2019, 93, Day Care Food Service
Breakfast at Tammie's, 401 Railroad Ave., Dothan, 9/13/2019, 97, Mobile Food Commissary
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 94, Retail Food Store
Cellar Fine Steaks & Wine Deli (The), 1481 Westgate Parkway, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment
Checkers No. 254, 3107 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Cheeburger Cheeburger, 4871 Montgomery Highway, Suite 1, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Chuck E. Cheese's No. 703, 1001 Commons Drive, Suite 1, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Common Ground Etc., 832 Metcalf St., Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 99, Mobile Food Commissary
Cottonwood Drugs, 12890 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 96, Food Service Establishment
Evergreen Childhood Ministries, 1103 N. Pontiac Ave., Dothan, 9/11/2019, 98, Day Care Food Service
Eve's Garden, 2323 W. Main St., Suite 105, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 100, Limited Food
Featured Players Cabaret, 3178 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Great China Restaurant, 2371 Murphy Mill Road, Suite 6, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 93, Food Service Establishment
Hamrick's West Main Marathon, 1082 W. Main St., Dothan, 9/11/2019, 95, Limited Food
HOBO Pantry No. 4, 13306 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 95, Limited Food
Honeysuckle Childcare & Preschool, 1765 Honeysuckle Road, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service
Hop-In No. 1, 1804 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 89, Limited Food
Los Amigos No. 2, 13308 Cottonwood Road, Cottonwood, 9/13/2019, 98, Food Service Establishment
Mama Rosa's Pizza, 3074 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
McDonald's 231 North, 5001 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Momma Goldberg's Deli of Dothan, 1550 Westgate Parkway, Suites 1-3, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Pantry (The), 2087 S. Brannon Stand Road, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 98, Mobile Food Commissary
Red Elephant Pizza & Grill, 3108 Ross Clark Circle, Suite 4, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 90, Food Service Establishment
Rose Room (The), 2017 E. Burdeshaw St., Dothan, 9/13/2019, 97, Food Service Establishment
Shell No. 116, 2940 Hartford Highway, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Shoney's, 3054 Ross Clark Circle, Dothan, 9/12/2019, 95, Food Service Establishment
Sister's Soul Express, 3549 Napier Field Road, Dothan, 9/10/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Smart Start Learning Center, 655 Headland Ave., Dothan, 9/10/2019, 95, Day Care Food Service
Taco Bell No. 036371, 1087 Ross Clark Circle E., Dothan, 9/10/2019, 89, Food Service Establishment
Texas Roadhouse, 3730 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 94, Food Service Establishment
Towne Place Suites Kitchen, 201 Retail Drive, Dothan, 9/11/2019, 100, Food Service Establishment
Vibe Nutrition, 3681 Montgomery Highway, Dothan, 9/9/2019, 98, Limited Food
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.